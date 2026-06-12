Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer steps down ahead of judgment in illegal mining case

Lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi has filed a motion to withdraw from representing Chairman Wontumi in the ongoing illegal mining case, citing concerns over how the matter was handled. The move comes ahead of the court’s final judgment scheduled for July 3, 2026.

Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has filed a motion to withdraw from the illegal mining case.

Appiah-Kubi said he was uncomfortable with how the case was handled, claiming it moved “too fast.”

The Accra High Court is set to deliver judgment in the case on July 3, 2026.

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Legal counsel for the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has stepped away from representing him in the ongoing illegal mining case.

Lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi disclosed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Thursday, June 11, 2026, that he has formally filed a motion to withdraw from the matter before the court.

According to him, the reasons for his decision have been captured in an affidavit submitted to the court.

I have filed a motion to withdraw from the case. My reasons are in the affidavit. I am withdrawing my legal services, Appiah-Kubi said.

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Although he declined to go into detail, the lawyer suggested he was dissatisfied with how the matter had progressed.

I have practised law for some time and I am not comfortable with how the case has been handled. It was moving too fast. I will petition the Bar Association, he added.

His withdrawal comes as the case involving Chairman Wontumi and Akonta Mining Limited over alleged illegal mining activities in Samreboi nears its conclusion.

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The Accra High Court has scheduled July 3, 2026, to deliver judgment after both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments and closed their cases.

Chairman Wontumi and the mining company are facing several charges, including allegations of supporting unlicensed mining operations and transferring mineral rights without approval from the sector minister within the Samreboi concession in the Western Region.

The Attorney General’s Department led the prosecution and presented multiple witnesses during the trial, while the defence also called witnesses in response.

Presiding judge, Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, has directed both parties to submit their final written addresses by June 17, 2026.

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Throughout the trial, Chairman Wontumi has remained on bail under conditions that include a GH¢15 million bail bond, surrender of his passport, and restrictions on travel outside the country.

The court is expected to give its final ruling on July 3.