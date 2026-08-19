Ogee The MC has become the first Ghanaian hypeman to receive an AFRIMA nomination

Ogee The MC has become the first Ghanaian hypeman to receive an AFRIMA nomination

'It's all passion': Ogee The MC on the doubt, the grind, and becoming Ghana's first AFRIMA-nominated hypeman

Ghanaian MC and hypeman Ogee The MC has become the first Ghanaian in his profession to land a nomination at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), a milestone he says validates over a decade of work in a role many in the industry once dismissed.

Ogee The MC has become the first Ghanaian hypeman to receive an AFRIMA nomination, describing the milestone as recognition for more than a decade of work in a profession that has often been misunderstood.

He credits the late Ebony Reigns and Stonebwoy with playing major roles in his career, saying Ebony introduced him to wider audiences while Stonebwoy gave him the platform and confidence to develop his signature poetry-infused style.

Ogee believes the nomination could open doors for other Ghanaian MCs and hypemen, predicting greater recognition for the profession across Africa, Europe and the United States.

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In an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, he opened up on how he got into hyping shows, the doubt he faced early on, and the two artists, the late Ebony Reigns and Stonebwoy, who shaped his career.

"It makes me know all my hard work is paying off"

Speaking on what the AFRIMA nomination means to him, Ogee said it signals that the continent is finally recognising Ghanaian MCs as a serious craft. He said;

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It makes me feel like finally the world, or should I say Africa, is paying attention to Ghana when it comes to MCs.There's a lot of great hypemen out here that they need to pay attention to, and me being the first MC to pave the way, it's a big blessing.

He said the recognition isn't just personal. He said;

Now that I'm the first MC to be nominated, they're about to look into the rest of the MCs in Ghana. It makes it easier for the rest of the MCs in Ghana to be recognised.

Ogee The MC

READ MORE: Angélique Kidjo makes history as first black African honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

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From club MC to Ghana's leading hypeman

Ogee said he never set out to become a hypeman, he expected to become an actor, and started out MCing at clubs, doing radio and TV work. The turning point came when he was brought on as a hypeman for Rough N Smooth at Ghana Meets Naija.

He said;

That's where the whole thing started, and even so, they didn't even understand what I was doing like that

He said he draws a clear distinction between a hypeman and a regular performer only in the details, not the substance.

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He said;

Being a hypeman is basically just like an artist too. The only difference is you're not rapping or singing a song that you wrote, but you're a performer. You're an artist, actually

Asked what kept him going while Ghanaian audiences were still mocking the concept, he pointed to one thing.

He said;

Honestly, it's passion.I knew I'm good at what I'm doing and I can even do more, and I wanted people to know what I'm doing. The passion that I have for what I've been doing is what actually kept me going.

What separates a great hypeman from someone who's just loud

Ogee said timing, energy, and crowd control are what separate a great hypeman from someone simply shouting into a microphone.

He said;

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Anybody can jump on the mic and try to do what you're doing. But what makes you a great hypeman is your timing with the songs, your timing with when to come in and when not to come in when you're performing with an artist

He pointed to his own signature style as an example, blending spoken-word poetry into his stage intros rather than relying on generic hype lines.

He said;

I'm also a poet and I write, too, so I combined the poetry and the intro. I'm reciting a poetry, painting a picture of what is about to come, joining words around the artist, around myself, around whatever the festival is. That's what makes you different, makes you unique, makes you stand out.

Ogee The MC

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Ebony Reigns: "an introduction." Stonebwoy: "put me out there to the world"

Ogee described his time working with the late Ebony Reigns as the beginning of his journey, and his ongoing partnership with Stonebwoy as what turned that beginning into a career. He said;

With Ebony, it was a recognition performance, an introduction, basically.People were getting used to what I'm doing. I remember sometimes we'd perform somewhere and people would ask, 'Are these two artists performing? Why do we have two people on the stage?

He said his early interest in the hypeman role was shaped by watching American hip-hop hypemen like Spliff Star, who works with Busta Rhymes, and Tony Yayo, who has performed alongside 50 Cent.

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He said;

I already had an idea of what I wanted to do. But with Ebony, it was an introduction.

Stonebwoy, he said, took things further, shaping both his career and his brand. He said;

Stonebwoy put me out to the world for the world to actually see what I can do. He's the reason why I've been able to mix the whole poetry-introduction thing and do stuff. That whole confidence came from his side, he gives me room to express myself through the mic

He added that Stonebwoy actively coaches him on performances during rehearsals, correcting and guiding his delivery before shows.

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Ogee The MC

"The future is definitely bright"

Looking ahead, Ogee said the AFRIMA nomination is only the beginning for Ghana's hypeman scene, not a ceiling.He said;

There's a lot of great, talented MCs out here in Ghana that Africa should actually pay attention to.It's about to reach the next big platforms worldwide, not just in Africa, but in Europe, America, all over the world. And it's not going to be just me

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He said the profession is finally getting the attention it deserves.

He said;