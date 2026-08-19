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Angélique Kidjo makes history as first black African honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:32 - 19 August 2026
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Beninese musician and actress Angelique Kidjo became the first Black African to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.PC: Frederic J. Brown, AFP
Ghanaian readers and music fans have another reason to celebrate African excellence as Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
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  • Five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Black African artiste to receive the prestigious recognition.

  • The Beninese music icon, whose career spans more than 40 years and 18 albums, used the occasion to highlight Africa’s enormous contribution to global music.

  • Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. praised Kidjo’s musical achievements, global influence and humanitarian work through her Batonga Foundation.

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The five-time Grammy winner received the recognition in the Recording category as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2026. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officially selected Kidjo alongside other prominent recording artistes, including Miley Cyrus, Josh Groban and Lyle Lovett.

During the ceremony, Kidjo reflected on her African heritage and the influence of the continent on global music.

The 66-year-old musician said;

We Africans don't know what we've given to the world, without us, there's no music possible on this planet
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Born in Benin, Kidjo has built an international career spanning more than four decades. She has released 18 albums and become one of Africa's most celebrated musicians, blending West African musical traditions with influences from across the world.

The Hollywood recognition adds another major achievement to an already distinguished career. The official Walk of Fame announcement lists Kidjo among the 2026 Recording honourees, alongside acts such as Air Supply, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, The Clark Sisters, Miley Cyrus, Paulinho Da Costa and Josh Groban.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. also celebrated Kidjo's contribution to global music, describing her as a “rare artist” whose work has helped connect audiences across cultures.

Mason said.

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Your example has elevated our global music community, and your work continues to remind us that music is more than entertainment; it's connection

He added that the star represented a lasting symbol of her achievements, while her broader legacy could be measured through the people she has inspired and the barriers she has helped break.

Kidjo's recognition is particularly significant because the Hollywood Walk of Fame places her achievements alongside some of the world's biggest entertainment names.

READ MORE: Tic Tac hails Stonebwoy as ‘Prince of Therapeutic music’ after Wembley show

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The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame and selects honourees through its selection panel. Kidjo's inclusion in the 2026 class was officially announced in July 2025.

The honour further cements her position as one of Africa's most influential musical ambassadors, with a career that has taken African sounds and stories to audiences around the world.

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