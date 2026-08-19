How to Obtain a South African Visa from Ghana 2026: Step-by-Step Guide

How to Obtain a South African Visa from Ghana 2026: Step-by-Step Guide

South Africa Visa 2026: How Ghanaians can apply, requirements, fees and process

Planning a trip from Ghana to South Africa? Whether you are travelling for tourism, business, study or another purpose, getting the correct visa and preparing the required documents are important parts of the process.

Ghanaians travelling to South Africa may need a visa, depending on the purpose and circumstances of their trip. Applicants should first identify the appropriate visa category and prepare the required supporting documents.

The application is submitted through VFS Global in Accra, with requirements typically including a valid passport, photographs, proof of accommodation, financial documents, travel details and a yellow-fever vaccination certificate.

Applicants should verify current fees and requirements before applying, as charges and procedures can change. VFS Global receives applications, but the final visa decision is made by South Africa's Department of Home Affairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Ghanaian travellers who require a visa, applications are handled through the South Africa Visa Application Centre in Accra, operated by VFS Global in partnership with the South African High Commission. The final decision on whether a visa is granted rests with South Africa's Department of Home Affairs.

Here is what prospective applicants need to know.

1. Determine the type of visa you need

The first step is to establish the purpose of your trip. South Africa has different visa categories, including visitor, business, study, medical, work, relative and other long- and short-term visas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a holiday or visit to family and friends, you would generally apply for a Visitor's Visa. It is important to apply under the category that accurately reflects the purpose of your trip.

2. Check your passport

Applicants must have a valid passport or travel document. The South African visa information for Ghana requires the passport to remain valid for at least 30 days after the intended departure from South Africa.

The Ghana-specific guidance also states that applicants should have at least three unused pages available for entry and departure endorsements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Complete the visa application form

Applicants need to complete the prescribed South African visa application form accurately.

The current Department of Home Affairs process has moved towards online application forms, and applicants should use the form and process specified by the official South African/VFS application portal rather than relying on unofficial websites.

4. Prepare your supporting documents

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a typical short-term application from Ghana, supporting documents can include:

A valid passport and copies of the relevant passport pages

Completed visa application form

Two colour passport photographs

Flight itinerary

Proof of accommodation in South Africa

Proof of sufficient financial means

An introductory letter from an employer, school or the applicant, where applicable

International yellow-fever vaccination certificate

Additional documents relevant to the purpose of the trip

Applicants should check the specific checklist for their visa category because requirements differ depending on whether the trip is for tourism, business, study, work or another purpose.

READ MORE: 10 safest cities and towns to visit in South Africa in 2026

5. Provide proof of accommodation

Tourists should provide evidence of where they intend to stay in South Africa. This can include a hotel booking or other acceptable proof of accommodation.

If you are staying with family or friends, additional documentation may be required, depending on the circumstances of the application.

6. Show that you can financially support yourself

Applicants may be required to demonstrate that they have enough money to cover their expenses while in South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bank statements and other evidence of financial means may therefore form part of the supporting documentation. The exact financial requirements depend on the visa category and circumstances of the applicant.

7. Get your yellow-fever vaccination certificate

For applicants travelling from Ghana, the South African visa guidance lists an international yellow-fever vaccination certificate among the required documents for relevant applications.

A copy of the certificate, including the page showing vaccination details, should be included with the application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. Book an appointment with VFS Global

After preparing the required documents and completing the application, applicants should follow the VFS Global process for booking an appointment.

VFS Global is the official service partner of the South African High Commission in Ghana. It receives applications and supporting documents and provides administrative services, while the South African Department of Home Affairs makes the visa decision.

9. Submit your application in person

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicants should attend the Visa Application Centre with their required documents and passport.

The application centre is located at **The Grand Oyeeman, South Liberation Link, Airport, Accra**, according to VFS Global's Ghana information. ([VFS Global][1])

Biometric information may also be collected as part of the application process, depending on the category and applicable requirements.

10. Pay the applicable fees

Visa applicants must pay the applicable visa and VFS service fees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Important: Fees can change, so applicants should confirm the amount displayed on the current VFS Global Ghana portal before making payment. The older Ghana-specific VFS information page currently displays a visitor visa fee of GH¢136 and a VFS service charge of GH¢450, but applicants should verify the amount at the time of application because fees are subject to change.

11. Wait for the decision

Once the application has been submitted, the South African authorities assess it before making a decision.

Processing times are not guaranteed and can vary according to the visa category and individual application. Applicants are therefore advised to apply well before their intended travel date rather than waiting until the last minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

12. Track your application

VFS Global provides an online facility through which applicants can track the status of their applications.

The service provider also makes clear that VFS Global does not decide whether an applicant receives a visa. The decision rests with South Africa's Department of Home Affairs.

13. Do not buy non-refundable travel arrangements too early

South Africa's visa guidance advises applicants not to make fixed travel arrangements before the visa has been issued.

This is particularly important because paying for flights or accommodation does not guarantee that a visa application will be approved.

14. What happens if your visa is approved?

If your application is successful, check the visa carefully when you receive your passport.

Pay attention to the validity period, number of entries and permitted duration of stay. A visa allows you to present yourself at a South African port of entry; admission into the country remains subject to South African immigration requirements.

ALSO READ: Stonebwoy and 4 Ghanaian artistes who have sold out major concerts in the UK

15. Avoid false information or fraudulent documents

Applicants should ensure that all information supplied in their application is accurate and that their supporting documents are genuine.

South African authorities warn that misrepresentation or false declarations can have serious consequences, including refusal of the application and possible legal penalties.

Where to apply

For applicants in Ghana, the official starting point is the South Africa Visa Application Centre via VFS Global Ghana

The South African High Commission in Accra is also responsible for immigration and civic affairs. Its published contact information lists the High Commission at Kakramadu Villa, 30 Kakramadu Road, Cantonments, Accra.