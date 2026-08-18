Xenophobia attacks : 'I pray to see a unified Africa' - Tyla finally speaks after backlash

South African singer Tyla has used her appearance at the 2026 South African Music Awards to call for greater unity across the African continent, weeks after her planned concert in Lagos became the subject of controversy over renewed tensions between Nigerians and South Africans.

Tyla has called for a united Africa, expressing pride in being South African while emphasising her identity as an African.

Her comments come weeks after controversy over her planned Lagos concert, with some Nigerians criticising her for not publicly addressing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

Tyla did not directly address the controversy during her SAMA32 remarks, instead using the platform to promote African unity and highlight the connections between people across the continent.

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Speaking at the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32), held at Sun City in the North West Province on 15 August 2026, Tyla spoke proudly about her South African identity while emphasising her broader connection to Africa. The 2026 ceremony was the awards' Homecoming Edition, marking their return to the North West Province.

In a video circulating on social media, the singer said:

I am so happy to be South African. I am happy to be African above all.

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She then expressed her hope for greater continental integration, adding:

I pray to one day see a unified Africa. It’s so important.

Her comments come shortly after her planned Lagos concert became embroiled in a debate over xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

Tyla's A POP World Tour initially included a Lagos performance scheduled for 22 December 2026. Nigerian commentators and social media users subsequently called for a boycott, with some criticising the singer for not publicly speaking about the attacks.

The controversy intensified as public figures, including Nigerian content creator Solomon Buchi and activist VeryDarkMan, urged Nigerians to oppose the concert. Others, however, argued that Tyla should not be held personally responsible for actions committed by individuals or governments.

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Tyla's Lagos date was subsequently removed from her official tour itinerary. Neither the singer nor her management publicly provided a reason for the change, while her scheduled performances in South Africa remained on the itinerary.

Against that backdrop, Tyla's latest comments place emphasis on a broader African identity that goes beyond national borders.

The singer did not directly refer to the Lagos controversy, the boycott campaign or the criticism surrounding her alleged silence on xenophobia during her SAMA32 remarks.

Instead, her message focused on the importance of African unity, coming at a time when relations between Nigerian and South African communities remain sensitive.

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Tyla, who has become one of South Africa's most internationally recognised music stars, has previously used her platform to celebrate her African identity. Her global rise accelerated with Water, which earned her the Grammy for Best African Music Performance, while she won the same category again in 2026 with Push 2 Start.

Her latest appeal for a united Africa therefore arrives at a particularly significant moment for the continent's entertainment industry, where music and cultural exchange continue to connect audiences across national boundaries.