Veteran Actress Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu named Ghana’s Investment and Tourism Envoy to Türkiye

Ghanaian actress Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu has officially begun her new role as Ghana’s Investment and Tourism Envoy to Türkiye, marking a fresh chapter in her career beyond the entertainment industry.

Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu has officially begun her new role as Ghana’s Investment and Tourism Envoy to Türkiye, describing the appointment as a responsibility she accepted with humility and gratitude.

She plans to promote Ghana’s creative industries, tourism and investment opportunities, highlighting music, film, fashion, art and design as important tools for economic growth and international engagement.

The veteran actress says she wants her tenure to be measured by the impact she makes rather than the title she holds, with a focus on strengthening Ghana-Türkiye relations and creating opportunities for Ghanaians

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The veteran actress announced the milestone in an Instagram post on Monday, 17 August, reflecting on the responsibility that comes with her new appointment.

Rather than presenting the role as a personal accomplishment, Akorfa Edjeani described it as an opportunity to contribute to Ghana’s development. She said she accepted the appointment “with deep humility, gratitude, and a strong sense of duty.”

A major focus of her message was Ghana’s creative industry, which she believes can play a significant role in attracting investment and strengthening the country’s international image.

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According to the actress, Ghanaian creativity extends beyond entertainment and can serve as an important driver of economic growth.

She highlighted music, film, fashion, art and design as areas capable of showcasing Ghana to the world, describing the creative sector as having “the power to tell our story to the world while creating new pathways for investment and growth.”

Akorfa Edjeani also emphasised the importance of cultural diplomacy, noting that stronger connections between countries can create opportunities that go beyond traditional diplomatic relations.

Her new responsibilities are expected to include promoting Ghana as an attractive destination for tourism and investment, strengthening relations between Ghana and Türkiye, and supporting opportunities that can generate employment and entrepreneurship.

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The appointment also adds a new dimension to Akorfa Edjeani’s longstanding contribution to Ghana’s cultural landscape. With decades of experience in film and the creative sector, she is now seeking to use that background to contribute to Ghana’s economic and diplomatic interests.

She concluded her message by stressing that she hopes her tenure will be measured by its results rather than the position itself.