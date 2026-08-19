Advertisement

Veteran Actress Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu named Ghana’s Investment and Tourism Envoy to Türkiye

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:41 - 19 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
 Akorfa Edjeani
 Akorfa Edjeani
Ghanaian actress Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu has officially begun her new role as Ghana’s Investment and Tourism Envoy to Türkiye, marking a fresh chapter in her career beyond the entertainment industry.
Advertisement

  • Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu has officially begun her new role as Ghana’s Investment and Tourism Envoy to Türkiye, describing the appointment as a responsibility she accepted with humility and gratitude.

  • She plans to promote Ghana’s creative industries, tourism and investment opportunities, highlighting music, film, fashion, art and design as important tools for economic growth and international engagement.

  • The veteran actress says she wants her tenure to be measured by the impact she makes rather than the title she holds, with a focus on strengthening Ghana-Türkiye relations and creating opportunities for Ghanaians

Advertisement

The veteran actress announced the milestone in an Instagram post on Monday, 17 August, reflecting on the responsibility that comes with her new appointment.

Rather than presenting the role as a personal accomplishment, Akorfa Edjeani described it as an opportunity to contribute to Ghana’s development. She said she accepted the appointment “with deep humility, gratitude, and a strong sense of duty.”

A major focus of her message was Ghana’s creative industry, which she believes can play a significant role in attracting investment and strengthening the country’s international image.

READ MORE: South Africa Visa 2026: How Ghanaians can apply, requirements, fees and process

Advertisement

According to the actress, Ghanaian creativity extends beyond entertainment and can serve as an important driver of economic growth.

She highlighted music, film, fashion, art and design as areas capable of showcasing Ghana to the world, describing the creative sector as having “the power to tell our story to the world while creating new pathways for investment and growth.”

Akorfa Edjeani also emphasised the importance of cultural diplomacy, noting that stronger connections between countries can create opportunities that go beyond traditional diplomatic relations.

Her new responsibilities are expected to include promoting Ghana as an attractive destination for tourism and investment, strengthening relations between Ghana and Türkiye, and supporting opportunities that can generate employment and entrepreneurship.

READ MORE: Tic Tac hails Stonebwoy as ‘Prince of Therapeutic music’ after Wembley show

Advertisement

The appointment also adds a new dimension to Akorfa Edjeani’s longstanding contribution to Ghana’s cultural landscape. With decades of experience in film and the creative sector, she is now seeking to use that background to contribute to Ghana’s economic and diplomatic interests.

She concluded her message by stressing that she hopes her tenure will be measured by its results rather than the position itself.

“May this new chapter be defined not by the title I hold, but by the impact we create together,” she wrote.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Movies
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana Card
News
19.08.2026
Ghana Card: Full list of new NIA fees as 24-hour Prestige Centre opens
 Akorfa Edjeani
Entertainment
19.08.2026
Veteran Actress Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu named Ghana’s Investment and Tourism Envoy to Türkiye
Jamal Musiala collapses again as Bayern star reveals 'neurological disorder' diagnosis
Sports
19.08.2026
Jamal Musiala collapses again as Bayern star reveals 'neurological disorder' diagnosis
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the agreement on Thursday, August 13, 2026.
News
19.08.2026
Government pays GH¢10.8 billion DDEP coupon in full and in cash
South Africa Visa 2026: How Ghanaians can apply, requirements, fees and process
Entertainment
19.08.2026
South Africa Visa 2026: How Ghanaians can apply, requirements, fees and process
Supercomputer tips Barcelona to win 2026-27 LaLiga ahead of Real Madrid with 45.6% chance
Sports
19.08.2026
Supercomputer tips Barcelona to win 2026-27 LaLiga ahead of Real Madrid with 45.6% chance