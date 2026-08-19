Ghana Card: Full list of new NIA fees as 24-hour Prestige Centre opens

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has begun implementing a revised fee structure for Ghana Card services, covering its District, Premium and Prestige registration centres.

The NIA has introduced revised Ghana Card fees for District, Premium and Prestige centres, with Prestige services costing the most.

The new 24-hour Prestige Centre at Labone operates seven days a week but is optional.

The NIA says the fees were approved by Parliament and took effect on February 2, 2026.

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The new charges cover services including first-time registration, card replacement, record updates and renewals, with applicants paying different amounts depending on the type of centre they use.

The NIA has also introduced a 24-hour Prestige Registration Centre at Labone, operating under the government's Accelerated Export Development initiative and the 24-Hour Economy agenda.

At the 24-Hour Economy Prestige Registration Centre, first-time registration and card renewal each cost GH¢610, while card replacement is GH¢720.

A record update involving card replacement costs GH¢655, the same fee charged for a nationality record update. A record update without card replacement costs GH¢400.

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At Premium Centres, first-time registration, card renewal, record update with card replacement and nationality record update each cost GH¢410.

Card replacement at a Premium Centre costs GH¢520, while a record update without card replacement costs GH¢165.

At the 24-Hour Economy Prestige Registration Centre, first-time registration and card renewal each cost GH¢610, while card replacement is GH¢720.

The District Offices remain the lowest-cost option for Ghana Card services.

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First-time registration remains free for Ghanaians below 25 years, while applicants aged 25 and above pay GH¢30. Record update without card replacement is free.

Card replacement and record update with card replacement each cost GH¢200, while nationality updates cost GH¢200. Card renewal is GH¢150, and card transfer costs GH¢75, excluding courier charges.

Also Read: Over 300 foreigners nabbed for Ghana card and passport fraud

How to pay for Ghana Card services

The NIA has directed applicants to pay their applicable fees before visiting a registration centre.

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Payments can be made at any CalBank branch, through the CalBank USSD code *771# or via the CalBank mobile application.

How to register for the Ghana Card

A sample of the Ghana card. Image via firmusadvisory.com

Ghana Card registration is available to Ghanaian citizens by birth, registration or naturalisation, whether they live in Ghana or abroad.

Foreign nationals who are legally and permanently resident in Ghana can also register.

Applicants are required to provide an original birth certificate, valid Ghana passport or certificate of acquired citizenship or naturalisation as proof of identity.

Those who do not have the required documents may use the NIA's vouching process. A relative aged 18 or above who already holds a Ghana Card can vouch for the applicant.

Where no qualifying relative is available, two unrelated Ghana Card holders aged 18 or above may serve as witnesses, provided they meet the NIA's requirements.

Applicants may also present other government-issued identification documents, including a Voter ID, NHIS card, SSNIT biometric card, Driver's Licence or Tax Identification Number to assist with data verification and harmonisation.

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At the registration centre, NIA officials verify the applicant's documents before collecting biometric information, including fingerprints, a facial photograph and digital signature.

Personal information, including parental, spousal and next-of-kin details, is also captured.

Applicants can begin the process online through the NIA application portal, but must still attend a registration centre for an interview and biometric capture.

After completing registration and confirming payment, applicants receive a receipt which should be kept for card collection.

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The Ghana Card is generally valid for 10 years for adults, after which it must be renewed with updated biometric information.

Also Read: NIA set to prosecute Ghanaians who vouch for foreigners in Ghana card registration

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NIA clarifies revised Ghana Card fees

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku

The NIA has sought to address public concerns that it recently introduced or increased the fees without parliamentary approval.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, and signed by Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, Head of the Corporate Affairs Directorate, the NIA said it had "taken note of reports and public commentary suggesting that the Authority has recently introduced or unilaterally increased fees for Ghana Card registration and related services."

The Authority described the reports as "misleading" and said they "do not accurately reflect the applicable fee regime or the legal basis for the charges."

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The NIA said the current fees were approved under the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (L.I. 2512), passed under the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022 (Act 1080).

The fees, it said, "took effect on 2 February 2026" and were "therefore not fees unilaterally introduced by the NIA in 2026."

The Authority stressed that it is "implementing a fee regime that has gone through the requisite statutory and parliamentary approval process."

The NIA also said its 276 district offices remain operational nationwide and continue to provide Ghana Card services at the lowest-cost tier.

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Prestige Centre is optional

The Authority further clarified that the new 24-hour Prestige Centre does not replace the regular registration network.

The first Prestige Centre, located at Labone, "commenced operations on 1st August 2026" and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends.

The NIA described the facility as "an optional, fee-based superior service introduced to provide greater convenience, flexibility and faster access to NIA services."

It said the Prestige Centre "complements" the existing registration network and provides "an additional option" for people who want a more convenient service experience.

The Authority stressed that its introduction "does not make the use of a Prestige Centre compulsory."

Ghanaians can therefore continue to access Ghana Card services at district offices, while Premium and Prestige centres remain alternatives for those willing to pay more for additional convenience and service options.