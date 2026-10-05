'Do you think we are unwise?'- LilWin defends bloggers over behind-the-scenes content from his

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has defended the bloggers covering his upcoming movie A Journey to Africa following criticism over the amount of content being shared from the set.

LilWin has defended bloggers covering A Journey to Africa, insisting they are officially invited to promote the production and are not being allowed to record the film's actual scenes.

The filmmaker said the videos and photos circulating online are promotional content, mainly showing cast members before or after scenes, and warned audiences not to mistake the behind-the-scenes footage for the finished movie.

The social media coverage has attracted criticism, with Fameye and others arguing that releasing too much content from the set could reduce curiosity and anticipation for the film.

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The controversy emerged after bloggers invited to document the production posted videos and photographs from the set in Nzulezu, prompting some social media users to question whether they were revealing actual scenes from the yet-to-be-released film.

Some critics have argued that the frequent updates could expose too much of the production and potentially reduce the excitement surrounding the finished movie.

LilWin, however, has dismissed those concerns, insisting that the bloggers have been authorised to cover the activities surrounding the production and are not being allowed to film the movie's actual scenes.

According to the filmmaker, he has seen some bloggers being verbally attacked on set over the content they have been publishing online.

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He said;

I have seen people insulting the bloggers on set and calling for all of them to be sacked. The bloggers here are official bloggers whom we have invited to follow Weezy Empire and cover all the activities of the brand

He questioned why an experienced production team would knowingly allow key scenes from a major film to be recorded and released online before the project is completed.

LilWin asked;

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If you see us, the elderly, on set, do you think we are unwise and do not know what we are doing? Do you think we would allow bloggers to record scenes from the movie and share them on social media? If we did that, what would be left for you to come and watch when the movie is ready?

The actor explained that the material circulating online should not necessarily be interpreted as footage from the actual film.

He said the production team has rules governing what can be recorded on set, particularly while actors are performing scenes for the movie.

He clarified;

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You are not part of the set; you are at home. Everything you are seeing online, do not assume that it is the movie. There are rules and regulations on set, and no phone cameras are allowed to capture the actual scenes being acted,

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LilWin said the content being shared is largely intended to promote the project and introduce audiences to some of the actors involved.

He explained that bloggers may film cast members before or after scenes, conduct interviews and capture moments around the production without recording the actual footage being produced for the film.

LilWin said;

The pictures and videos you are seeing do not mean that those images will be part of the final scenes of the movie. The important parts of the movie, you will not see. Everything you are seeing is part of a promotional strategy. The bloggers are only interviewing the cast and filming them as they pass by before or after a scene. They are not recording the actual movie scenes

LilWin also pointed to the financial investment involved in producing 'A Journey to Africa', arguing that it would make little sense for the team to give away important parts of the film for free online.

He asked;

When you consider all the expenses that go into making this movie, do you think we would simply allow the actual scenes to be put on social media?

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The production has attracted significant attention because of the involvement of several Nigerian stars, with Nollywood veterans Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuruonye, Charles Awurum, Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko among those currently in Ghana for the project.

Their presence has generated considerable interest online, with behind-the-scenes images and videos from the production frequently circulating on social media.

However, the publicity has also divided opinion.

Musician Fameye is among those who have criticised the volume of content coming from the set, urging LilWin to ask the bloggers accompanying the production to stop posting videos online.

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Other critics have raised concerns about diminishing returns, arguing that repeatedly showing behind-the-scenes moments could reveal too much and weaken the curiosity that typically surrounds a major film before its release.