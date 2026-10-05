Ivorian socialite Fatim Bakayoko reportedly dies after BBL surgery in Nigeria

The reported death of Ivorian influencer and beauty entrepreneur Fatim Bakayoko in Nigeria has sparked widespread reactions across West Africa, with conflicting accounts emerging over the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Fatim Bakayoko, an Ivorian influencer and beauty entrepreneur, has reportedly died in Nigeria, with the circumstances surrounding her death still unclear.

Her husband has denied claims that she travelled to Nigeria for a BBL, saying she was there for personal care and had not undergone plastic surgery.

Scoop Afrique has reportedly corrected its initial report, while no public medical or official statement has confirmed a BBL or established the cause of Bakayoko’s death.

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Bakayoko, who was based in Abidjan and known for her work in the beauty and wellness industry, reportedly died while in Nigeria. News of her death quickly spread across social media, where speculation about the circumstances surrounding the incident intensified.

French-language outlet Scoop Afrique was among the first media organisations to report her death, citing information from a source it described as being close to the entrepreneur.

However, early reports linking her death to an alleged Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) have since been disputed by her husband.

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According to reports of a telephone conversation with Scoop Afrique, Bakayoko’s husband said she travelled to Nigeria for personal care and had not undergone plastic surgery.

He also reportedly confirmed that her body remained in Nigeria at the time of the conversation, while the exact circumstances surrounding her death had yet to be established.

The account directly contradicts claims that circulated online alleging that Bakayoko had travelled to Nigeria specifically for a BBL and subsequently died from complications.

There is currently no public medical or official report confirming that she underwent a BBL or that cosmetic surgery was responsible for her death.

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Following the conversation with Bakayoko’s husband, Scoop Afrique reportedly acknowledged that its initial report had been based on a single source and was published before the outlet had spoken to the family.

The publication subsequently issued a correction after receiving the husband's account, according to reports.

The development has added to the uncertainty surrounding the case, particularly as the initial version of events had already spread widely across social media.

Despite the correction and the family's account, speculation about Bakayoko’s death continues online.

The reports reviewed do not provide a publicly available hospital statement, autopsy result or official medical finding establishing what caused her death. Her husband's account also disputes the suggestion that she underwent cosmetic surgery in Nigeria.

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As a result, claims linking her death to a BBL should be treated as unverified rather than established fact.

Bakayoko's reported death has nevertheless triggered wider conversations online about cosmetic surgery tourism and the risks associated with travelling abroad for aesthetic procedures.