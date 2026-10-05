10 Top high-earning models of African origin who have made their mark globally

African models have played a major role in transforming the global fashion industry, moving from the runways of Paris, Milan and New York to major beauty campaigns, luxury endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures.

Models of African origin including Candice Swanepoel, Liya Kebede, Iman have built influential global careers with major fashion and beauty brands.

Candice Swanepoel was among the highest-paid models globally, with Forbes estimating she earned US$7 million between June 2015 and June 2016.

Beyond modelling, several have built businesses and philanthropic careers, including Liya Kebede, Iman and Alek Wek, further expanding their influence beyond the fashion industry.

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While exact current earnings are rarely made public, several models of African origin have had their incomes documented by Forbes and other established fashion-industry sources, while others remain recognised among the industry's top commercial earners.

Here are some of the African-origin models whose careers have generated significant commercial success.

1. Iman – Somalia

Born in Mogadishu, Somalia, Iman is one of Africa's most internationally recognised models.

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She was discovered by photographer Peter Beard in the 1970s and went on to work with some of fashion's biggest names, including Yves Saint Laurent, Versace, Calvin Klein and Donna Karan. Models.com lists her as a Somali model and has recognised her with its 2025 Lifetime Achievement honour.

Beyond modelling, Iman built a successful cosmetics business through Iman Cosmetics, expanding her income beyond the runway. Estimates of her overall wealth vary considerably, so such figures should be treated as estimates rather than verified earnings.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

2. Liya Kebede – Ethiopia

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Ethiopian supermodel Liya Kebede became one of the first African models to break into the highest levels of international fashion.

Her career included campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Gap, H&M, Victoria's Secret and Estée Lauder. In 2003, she became the face of Estée Lauder, with reports at the time putting the value of the contract at around $3 million.

Kebede's earnings were also documented by Forbes. In 2007, she was reported to have earned about $2.5 million over the previous 12 months, placing her among the world's top-earning supermodels that year.

She has since expanded her career into acting, fashion and philanthropy.

Liya Kebede via fashionweekdaily.com

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3. Candice Swanepoel – South Africa

South African model Candice Swanepoel built a lucrative international career through high-profile fashion and beauty contracts, most notably with Victoria's Secret.

Models.com currently lists Swanepoel among its Money models and records her nationality as South African. Her career includes extensive advertising work and campaigns for major international brands.

Her earnings have also appeared on Forbes' highest-paid models lists. Estimates cited by Celebrity Net Worth put her earnings at approximately $5 million in 2015 and $7 million in 2016. These are historical annual earnings estimates, not her current income.

candiceswanepoel via instagram

4. Behati Prinsloo – Namibia

Namibian model Behati Prinsloo became one of Victoria's Secret's best-known faces after breaking into international fashion.

Models.com lists her nationality as Namibian and includes her among its Money models. She has also worked with major fashion and beauty brands throughout her career.

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Forbes included Prinsloo on its 2015 list of the world's highest-paid models, confirming her position among the industry's major earners during that period.

Photo: Splash News

5. Alek Wek – South Sudan

South Sudanese-born Alek Wek became a groundbreaking figure in international fashion after being discovered in London in the 1990s.

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She went on to work with leading fashion houses including Chanel, Hermès, Donna Karan, Christian Lacroix and ZAC Posen, as well as appearing in campaigns for brands such as Benetton, Kenzo and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Wek also became the first African model to appear on the cover of Elle in 1997, marking a significant moment in the representation of African women in global fashion.

Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

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6. Adut Akech – South Sudan

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South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech is among the most prominent African-origin models of her generation.

Born in South Sudan and raised in Kenya before moving to Australia, Akech quickly established herself on the international runway circuit. Models.com lists her among its Money Supers, Top 50 and Hot List models.

She has worked with major luxury fashion houses and continues to appear in high-profile campaigns and international fashion publications. Models.com's current records show her continuing to work with major brands in 2025 and 2026.

Adut Akech. Photo Credit: Adut Akech/Instagram

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7. Anok Yai – South Sudanese heritage

Anok Yai is an Egyptian-born, South Sudanese-American model who has become one of the most recognisable faces of the new generation.

Her breakthrough came after a photograph of her went viral, followed by her Prada runway debut. Models.com describes her as a South Sudanese-American model and lists her among its Supers, Top 50 and Hot List models.

Her career has since included major campaigns and runway appearances for luxury houses including Prada, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Ferragamo. Models.com's records show her continuing to appear at major shows during the 2026 fashion season.

Anok Yai | Image: SWAROVSKI Facebook

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8. Maria Borges – Angola

Angolan model Maria Borges has built a substantial international modelling career, particularly through luxury fashion and Victoria's Secret.

Models.com lists Borges as a Money model and records extensive work across advertising campaigns, magazine covers and hundreds of runway appearances. Her agency representation includes Ford Models, IMG and other international agencies.

Her career has included work with leading fashion brands and publications, helping establish her as one of Angola's most successful international models.

Maria Borges

9. Oluchi Onweagba – Nigeria

Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba became one of Africa's most recognisable fashion exports after winning the inaugural M-Net Face of Africa competition in 1998.

She went on to work with major fashion houses including Chanel, Christian Dior and Giorgio Armani, while also becoming a Victoria's Secret model and appearing multiple times in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Her career later expanded into fashion entrepreneurship. Models.com continues to identify her as a Nigerian model, with work spanning international editorial, advertising and runway projects.

Oluchi Onweagba

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10. Agbani Darego – Nigeria

Nigerian model Agbani Darego made history in 2001 when she became the first Black African woman to win the Miss World title.

Her victory opened the door to an international modelling career that included a three-year contract with L'Oréal. She subsequently worked with brands including Avon, Christian Dior, Sephora, Target and Macy's and appeared in major publications including Vogue, Elle and Marie Claire.

Darego later expanded into fashion entrepreneurship, launching her own denim and accessories brand, AD by Agbani Darego.

Agbani Darego

Unlike salaries in many other professions, modelling income is difficult to compare because contracts, endorsement fees, appearance fees and commissions are often private.

Forbes previously published annual estimates for the world's highest-paid models, using information from industry sources. Its historical lists show that African-origin models such as Liya Kebede, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo reached the highest levels of commercial earnings at different points in their careers.