Mr Eazi Returns With New Single “Comfort” Featuring Moliy

Afropop superstar revisits his Banku Music roots with a new Ghana-connected collaboration

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Afropop superstar Mr Eazi returns with his buoyant new single “Comfort,” featuring Ghanaian-American singer MOLIY, the breakout voice behind the global hit “Shake It to the Max (FLY).”

Produced by Nigerian hitmaker Ragee, whose recent credits include Davido’s “Unavailable” and Ayra Starr’s “Hot Body” and “Who’s Dat Girl,” “Comfort” finds Mr Eazi revisiting the breezy, rhythm-driven sound that has defined much of his career.

With its bouncy rhythm, bubbly bass synthesizer melody and effortless vocal delivery, the track sits at the intersection of Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop and R&B—a continuation of the fusionist sound Mr Eazi famously dubbed Banku Music.



“This is an updated version of my signature sound,” Mr Eazi says of the track, which was recorded during a stay in London this summer. “I’m making gyal dem music—sweet, easy, flattering gyal dem music.”

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The accompanying music video, directed by Ademola Falomo, complements the song with an ’80s-inspired visual treatment. The retro-futurist production draws on telephone hotline commercial aesthetics, laser-grid graphics, shopping-mall photo studio backdrops and oversized mobile phones.

Mr Eazi And Ghana: A Musical Relationship That Goes Way Back

For Ghanaian audiences, “Comfort” carries an added layer of significance.

Although Mr Eazi was born in Nigeria, his musical identity was forged in Ghana, where he moved to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi. It was during his time in Ghana that his career began to take shape and the sound that would become Banku Music started to emerge.

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His early connections to Ghana produced some of the defining collaborations of his career.

One of his earliest major records was “Bankulize,” featuring Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo and produced by Ghanaian-British producer Juls. The record helped introduce Mr Eazi’s distinctive fusion of Ghanaian musical influences, Nigerian melodies and Pidgin storytelling to a wider audience.

He followed it with “Skin Tight,” his hugely influential collaboration with Ghanaian singer Efya, again produced by Juls. The song became one of the defining records of Mr Eazi’s early career and an important showcase for the Banku Music sound.

Mr Eazi has continued to maintain strong creative relationships with Ghanaian artists. His collaborations include Sarkodie on “Anointing,” Eugy on “Dance For Me” and King Promise on “Dabebi.” His work with Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz has also produced records including “Akwaaba,” featuring Patapaa and Pappy Kojo, and “Pilolo,” featuring Kwesi Arthur.

Ghanaian producers including Juls, GuiltyBeatz and KillBeatz have similarly played important roles in Mr Eazi’s musical journey. KillBeatz, for instance, produced Mr Eazi’s “Business,” featuring Mugeez of R2Bees, as well as “Dabebi,” featuring King Promise and Maleek Berry.

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That history makes his latest collaboration with MOLIY particularly fitting.

MOLIY has emerged as one of Ghana’s most exciting contemporary voices, with “Shake It to the Max (FLY)”becoming a major international success. The remix went on to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s US Afrobeats Songs chart and later entered the Billboard Hot 100.

“Comfort” consequently brings together two artists whose careers reflect Ghana’s continuing influence on global Afropop—Mr Eazi, whose Banku Music helped bring Ghanaian sonic influences into international Afrobeats conversations, and MOLIY, part of a new generation of Ghanaian artists taking that sound to audiences around the world.

A Prolific 2026 For Mr Eazi

“Comfort” is the latest release in a prolific run of new music from Mr Eazi in 2026.

His recent releases include a trio of singles with U.S.-based dancehall producer Dre Skull—“Lambo,” featuring Vybz Kartel, “Hide Your Love” and “Remember That.”

He also released See What We’ve Done, a collaborative album with Ghanaian music star King Promise in April.

With more new singles expected before the end of the year, Mr Eazi continues to expand the sound that first established him as one of Africa’s most distinctive Afropop artists.

About Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi is a GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning musician, entrepreneur and one of Africa’s most streamed artists, with more than two billion streams globally.

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Raised in Nigeria and breaking out of Ghana, he pioneered Banku Music, a mellow fusion of Ghanaian highlife, Nigerian chord sensibilities and Pidgin storytelling.

He was among the first African artists to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and is behind Afropop staples including “Skin Tight,” “Leg Over,” “Miss You Bad” and “Patek.”

His catalogue includes the cult-favourite mixtapes Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1: Accra To Lagos and Life Is Eazi, Vol. 2: Lagos To London, as well as his acclaimed debut album The Evil Genius, which received praise from outlets including The New York Times, Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Beyond his own music, Mr Eazi is the founder of emPawa Africa, an independent music ecosystem spanning label, distribution and publishing. The platform has helped launch and develop artists including Joeboy, Fave and J.Derobie, among others.

In 2023, he co-founded Choplife Soundsystem with DJ Edu, further extending his work at the intersection of African and global sounds.

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Through music, entrepreneurship and cultural initiatives, Mr Eazi continues to champion African creativity and connect the continent’s sounds with audiences around the world.

Link for Streaming: https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/MrEaziComfort



Link for music video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exWApatAdXc