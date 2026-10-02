Breast cancer: 7 changes in your breasts you should not ignore

Learn 7 crucial breast changes you should never ignore, from new lumps to skin changes. Discover WHO insights on early detection and breast cancer symptoms.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally, with 2.4 million women diagnosed and 694,000 deaths recorded in 2024.

New breast lumps, skin or nipple changes, unusual discharge and other breast changes should be assessed by a health professional.

Most women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a known family history, so knowing your normal and reporting unusual changes remains important.

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Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month puts a spotlight on a disease that affects millions of women around the world.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 2.4 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, while 694,000 died from the disease.

The disease can occur in every country and can affect women at any age after puberty, although the risk increases with age.

Early detection and timely treatment are important because breast cancer is more likely to respond to treatment when it is identified early. WHO says early diagnosis can improve the chances of survival and reduce delays in receiving appropriate care.

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This is why knowing what is normal for your breasts and paying attention to unusual changes matters.

1. A lump or thickening in the breast

lump. knowyourlemons.com

A new lump or area of thickening in the breast can be a possible sign of breast cancer.

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However, not every breast lump is cancer. Some lumps are caused by non-cancerous conditions.

The important point is to have a new or unusual lump assessed by a healthcare professional rather than trying to determine its cause yourself. WHO identifies a breast lump or thickening as one of the changes that should prompt medical attention.

2. A change in the size or shape of the breast

A change in the size or shape of the breast [UBAGroup]

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Changes in the size or shape of one or both breasts can sometimes be a warning sign.

Knowing how your breasts normally look can make it easier to notice a new or unusual change.

WHO recommends being aware of changes in the breasts and seeking medical advice when something seems unusual.

3. Changes to the skin

Men get breast cancer too [NewsamMedicine]

Pay attention to changes such as dimpling, puckering, redness or other unusual changes in the skin of the breast.

These changes do not automatically mean someone has cancer, but they should not be ignored, particularly if they are new or persistent.

4. Changes in the nipple

Photo via blog.beekley.com

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Changes involving the nipple can also be a possible warning sign.

These may include a change in the appearance of the nipple or the nipple turning inward when this is new for the individual.

WHO's breast self-examination guidance recommends looking for changes around the nipple, including unexpected discharge or nipple retraction.

5. Unusual or bloody nipple discharge

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Unexpected fluid coming from the nipple, particularly bloody discharge, should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

Nipple discharge can have causes other than cancer, but it is among the breast changes WHO advises people to pay attention to.

6. A change in the breast or underarm area

A lump or firm thickening may also be noticed in the area around the armpit.

WHO's guidance on breast self-examination recommends checking the breast and underarm area for lumps, hard knots or firm thickening.

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7. A breast change that is unusual for you

Not every sign of breast cancer will look the same, which is why breast awareness is important.

WHO recommends that women of all ages be aware of changes in their breasts and seek medical advice when something seems unusual.

Most women with breast cancer do not have a known family history

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Having a close relative with breast cancer can increase a person's risk, but a woman does not need to have a family history to develop the disease.

WHO estimates that around 80% of breast cancers occur in women without a specific risk factor other than being female and increasing age. It also states that most women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a known family history of the disease.

Other factors associated with increased risk include increasing age, obesity, alcohol use, previous radiation exposure, certain reproductive factors, tobacco use and postmenopausal hormone therapy.

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What should you do if you notice a change?

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Do not wait for pain before seeking help.

A new lump, unusual thickening, nipple change, skin change or abnormal discharge does not necessarily mean breast cancer, but it should be assessed by a qualified health professional.

Breast self-awareness can help you notice changes. WHO's 2026 guidance describes breast self-examination as a way of becoming familiar with the normal look and feel of your breasts so that unusual changes can be identified and evaluated.

However, self-examination should not replace professional assessment or recommended screening. Where mammography screening is recommended and available, women in the appropriate age groups should follow local medical guidance.

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This October, know your normal

Breast cancer awareness

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is not only about wearing pink. It is an opportunity to learn about breast cancer, recognise possible warning signs and understand the importance of timely medical care.

Know how your breasts normally look and feel. If you notice a new or unusual change, speak to a healthcare professional promptly.

Early diagnosis and timely access to appropriate treatment can make a difference in breast cancer outcomes.