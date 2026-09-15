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5 fruits that may help improve digestion and keep your bowel movements regular

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:14 - 15 September 2026
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5 fruits that may help improve digestion
Discover 5 fibre-rich fruits that help improve digestion, support regular bowel movements, and relieve constipation.
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  • Kiwifruit and prunes may help increase bowel movement frequency and make stools easier to pass.

  • Fibre-rich fruits such as pears, apples and berries can add bulk to stool and support regular bowel movements.

  • Increasing fibre gradually and drinking enough fluids can help prevent constipation and support healthy bowel function.

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If you often feel bloated, constipated or uncomfortable after going several days without a bowel movement, your diet may be worth looking at.

Fruits are a good source of dietary fibre, which can help support regular bowel movements. Research has also found that some fruits may be particularly helpful for people experiencing constipation.

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Here are five worth adding to your diet.

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1. Kiwifruit

Kiwi [Frutas]
Kiwi [Frutas]

Kiwifruit contains fibre and water, which can help improve stool consistency and make bowel movements easier. Studies involving people with constipation have also found that eating kiwifruit can increase the frequency of bowel movements and reduce straining.

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2. Prunes

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Prunes

Prunes, or dried plums, are well known for their effect on constipation. Research has found that eating prunes can increase stool frequency and make stools softer and easier to pass.

3. Berries

4. Berries: Tiny Powerhouses of Positivity

Berries such as raspberries are another useful source of fibre. One cup of raspberries provides about 8 grams of fibre, which can help add bulk to stool and support regular bowel movements.

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4. Pears

Pear

Pears are a good source of fibre, particularly when eaten with the skin. Fibre adds bulk to stool and can help it move through the digestive system more easily. The U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases lists pears among fruits that can help increase fibre intake when managing constipation.

5. Apples

Apples are healthy [UnamiDays]
Apples are healthy [UnamiDays]

Apples, especially when eaten with their skin, provide fibre that can support regular bowel movements. A medium apple with its skin contains about 4.8 grams of fibre.

Adding more fibre to your diet works best when you also drink enough fluids. Increasing fibre too quickly can cause gas or bloating, so it is better to increase it gradually.

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If constipation continues despite changes to your diet, or comes with symptoms such as blood in the stool, persistent abdominal pain or unexplained weight loss, speak with a health professional.

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5 fruits that may help improve digestion and keep your bowel movements regular