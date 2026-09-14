Gov't declares Monday, September 21 a public holiday
Monday, September 21, 2026, has been declared a statutory public holiday to mark Founder’s Day.
Founder’s Day honours the people who contributed to Ghana’s struggle for independence.
The holiday gives Ghanaians an opportunity to reflect on the country’s journey to independence and the people who helped shape the nation.
The government has declared Monday, September 21, 2026, as a statutory public holiday to mark Founder’s Day.
The Ministry of the Interior announced the declaration in a notice dated September 14, 2026, informing the general public that the day should be observed as a public holiday throughout the country.
Founder’s Day is a day set aside to recognise the people whose efforts contributed to Ghana’s struggle for independence and the establishment of the country.
The day is closely associated with Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first Prime Minister and later President, who played a leading role in the country’s independence movement.
September 21 is also significant because it is Nkrumah’s birthday.
The holiday has, however, been the subject of changes over the years. Under the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act, 2019, August 4 was designated Founder’s Day, while September 21 was observed as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.
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The 2025 amendment changed this arrangement, with September 21 now listed as Founder’s Day. The Ministry of the Interior’s 2026 public holiday calendar confirms September 21 as Founder’s Day and a statutory public holiday.
Founder’s Day provides an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on the country’s journey to independence and remember the individuals and movements that contributed to the establishment of the Ghanaian state.
It is also a day to reflect on the values, sacrifices and political struggles that shaped Ghana’s path to independence.
The holiday falls on Monday, September 21, 2026, meaning workers, students and the general public will have a statutory holiday on that day.
The public is therefore encouraged to take note of the date and observe the holiday accordingly.
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