‘Remove Obinim from your name’ – Bishop Obinim tells ex-wife Florence (VIDEO)

The fallout between International God’s Way Church founder Bishop Daniel Obinim and his former wife, Florence, appears far from over following the emergence of a new audio in which the preacher makes a series of allegations about their marriage.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has told his ex-wife, Florence, to remove his surname, claiming their marriage is over after he accepted a drink she presented as a symbol of their divorce.

The preacher accused Florence of neglecting household responsibilities and said he had lost interest in the marriage long ago but stayed because of their children.

Obinim also admitted to having multiple affairs during the marriage, claiming some relationships lasted several years, including one that allegedly lasted nine years.

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The audio, sighted by online September 14, 2026, captures Bishop Obinim speaking candidly about the breakdown of his marriage and his decision to move on from the relationship.

In the recording, the preacher claimed that Florence had embarrassed him and insisted that, following their separation, she should no longer use his surname, ‘Obinim’.

According to Bishop Obinim, Florence had presented him with a drink as part of the process of ending their marriage, which he said he accepted as confirmation that their relationship was over.

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He said;

You have embarrassed me, and I emphasise that when I die, don’t come to my funeral as a widow. Since I have accepted the drink, remove the name Obinim from your name

Bishop Obinim also spoke about domestic responsibilities during their marriage, alleging that Florence rarely cooked for him and that her sister, Comfort, handled most of the cooking.

He claimed that his dissatisfaction with the marriage had started long before their eventual separation but said he remained in the relationship largely because of their children.

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He alleged;

How many times do you cook for me in seven days of the week? You don’t cook for me because it’s your sister, Comfort, who cooks for me

So I was no longer interested in the marriage, but I was forcing myself to be in it because you are the mother of my children. And also because we have been married for some time now. Have you washed my clothes and bedsheets before? Do you even talk to me as a wife?

In another striking revelation, Bishop Obinim admitted that he had relationships with other women while he was still married to Florence.

He claimed some of those relationships lasted several years, with one allegedly continuing for as long as nine years.

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The preacher, however, maintained that he was the one who ended those relationships.

He said;

I told you I lost interest in the marriage. While we were married, I was having affairs with other women, and the longest affair I have been with a woman was nine years

He added;

In fact, I was the one to break up with all these women, and the shortest dating period was five years. None of these women broke up with me. All of them were even crying, and I ended the relationship with them

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Bishop Obinim further claimed that he and Florence had, at one point, stopped sharing a bed and suggested that their relationship had become emotionally distant.

He also said he had not missed his former wife since leaving their home two months earlier, insisting that their separation was not driven by a desire for intimacy.

He stated;

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I have never missed you for once ever since I left you for the past two months. You don’t sleep beside me

He continued:

When I was staying with you, you left my house around 6 am and came home around 11 pm. I don’t even miss you because of sex

The latest claims add another layer to the public fallout between Bishop Obinim and Florence, following the reported end of their marriage. The allegations contained in the audio are claims made by the preacher and have not been independently verified.

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