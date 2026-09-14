Neymar retires from Brazil national team as Ancelotti confirms end of 16-year era

"I think we need to proceed step by step. Now we need to focus on the young players who could be the future , the players born in 2004, 2005, and 2006. We have young players born in 2008 with a lot of quality, who aren't playing yet, but who can play. Now is the time to look at them, taking their age into account and respecting it. It's true that a player can play very well even at 36 or 37. Now is the time to prioritize the youth," Ancelotti said.