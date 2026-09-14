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Neymar retires from Brazil national team as Ancelotti confirms end of 16-year era

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:45 - 14 September 2026
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Neymar will not return to Brazil’s national team as the coach begins a major rebuild focused on younger players ahead of 2030.
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  • Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Neymar will not be part of Brazil’s future plans.

  • Neymar leaves Brazil as the country’s all-time top scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances.

  • Ancelotti has begun a younger Brazil rebuild, with Australia and India next on the schedule.

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will not be part of the national team’s plans going forward, as the five-time world champions begin rebuilding after their disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

READ ALSO: Neymar retires from international football after Brazil's shock World Cup exit

Ancelotti said Neymar had been good enough to deserve a place at the tournament but stressed that he will not be included in future plans of the team as Brazil is preparing to embark on a new era.

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“Ney deserved to be at the World Cup for his qualities, but he has already confirmed that he does not want to return to the national team. He cannot be replaced; he was an extraordinary and unique talent," Ancelotti revealed.  

Ancelotti revealed this in an interview with CNN Esportes on Sunday, September 13.

Neymar, 34, had already indicated after Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Norway in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup that his international career was coming to an end. 

Speaking emotionally after the match, Neymar said: 

READ ALSO: 'I’m so sick of VAR, it’s horrendous' – Rooney lashes out after controversial Haaland goal in Manchester derby

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“I tried. I tried. It started here at Met Life stadium and I finished here. It is now over.”

The Santos forward leaves as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, with 80 goals in 130 appearances, after representing the country at four World Cups.

Ancelotti plans to rebuild the national team

Neymar’s exit is part of a change under Ancelotti, who is now looking towards the next generation ahead of the 2028 Copa América and 2030 World Cup. Ancelotti said the coming period would be used to assess young Brazilian players and prepare them for the future.

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"I think we need to proceed step by step. Now we need to focus on the young players who could be the future , the players born in 2004, 2005, and 2006. We have young players born in 2008 with a lot of quality, who aren't playing yet, but who can play. Now is the time to look at them, taking their age into account and respecting it. It's true that a player can play very well even at 36 or 37. Now is the time to prioritize the youth," Ancelotti  said. 

READ ALSO: Barcelona, Man City, Lazio, Madrid, PSG, Bayern: Latest standings in Europe’s top 5 leagues

Ancelotti also revealed that, the next phase will not be dependent on individual talent but rather on teamwork.

I believe that in modern football, teamwork is what matters, not individual talent. Of course, if you have great individual talent, you have a greater chance of winning, but modern football doesn't tolerate a lack of teamwork. We are working to build a strong team for the future, not to rely on a single great individual talent.

Brazil will face Australia twice on September 25 and September 29, before taking on India on October 3.

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