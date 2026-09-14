Barcelona, Man City, Lazio, Madrid, PSG, Bayern: Latest standings in Europe’s top 5 leagues

Latest Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga standings, featuring Barcelona, Man City, Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern and other top clubs.

The race for the major domestic titles across Europe’s top five leagues is already heating up, with several of the continent’s biggest clubs making strong starts while others have dropped crucial points.

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On Pulse Sports, we bring you the latest standings from the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1 and German Bundesliga, including the positions of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Premier League: Arsenal lead the title race

Pos. Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Arsenal 4 4 0 0 8 1 +7 12 2 Man City 4 4 0 0 8 2 +6 12 3 Hull 4 2 2 0 5 2 +3 8 4 Brighton 4 2 1 1 13 5 +8 7 5 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 10 9 +1 7 6 Brentford 4 1 3 0 7 4 +3 6 7 Liverpool 4 1 3 0 6 4 +2 6 8 Everton 4 1 3 0 5 3 +2 6 9 Ipswich Town 4 2 0 2 7 10 -3 6 10 Newcastle 3 1 2 0 6 4 +2 5 11 Leeds 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5 12 Nottm Forest 4 1 2 1 4 4 0 5 13 Man Utd 4 1 1 2 7 7 0 4 14 Sunderland 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2 4 15 Bournemouth 4 0 3 1 6 7 -1 3 16 Palace 4 1 0 3 6 11 -5 3 17 Spurs 4 0 2 2 0 5 -5 2 18 Fulham 4 0 1 3 4 7 -3 1 19 Aston Villa 4 0 1 3 1 7 -6 1 20 Coventry 4 0 0 4 0 10 -10 0

Arsenal strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League table with another important victory over Sunderland

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The Gunners have made a strong start to the new Premier League campaign and are among the early favourites to challenge for the title.

After their latest result, Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table with 12 points from four matches, maintaining a perfect start to the season.

Their early form has put Mikel Arteta's side in a strong position as they look to challenge for their first Premier League title since 2004.

Manchester City, meanwhile, remain among the leading contenders after their 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Erling Haaland scoring the decisive goal.

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LaLiga: Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid

Pos. Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Barcelona 5 5 0 0 21 4 +17 15 2 Real Madrid 5 4 0 1 14 4 +10 12 3 Alavés 5 3 1 1 11 5 +6 10 4 Atlético Madrid 5 3 1 1 10 6 +4 10 5 Sevilla 5 3 1 1 8 6 +2 10 6 Deportivo 5 2 3 0 9 6 +3 9 7 Betis 4 3 0 1 5 5 0 9 8 Espanyol 5 2 1 2 8 5 +3 7 9 Athletic 5 2 1 2 7 6 +1 7 10 Racing Santander 5 2 1 2 9 9 0 7 11 Osasuna 5 2 1 2 5 8 -3 7 12 Real Sociedad 6 2 1 3 6 11 -5 7 13 Levante 5 1 2 2 7 9 -2 5 14 Getafe 5 1 2 2 3 6 -3 5 15 Celta 6 0 4 2 3 6 -3 4 16 Rayo Vallecano 5 1 1 3 8 14 -6 4 17 Málaga 5 0 3 2 2 8 -6 3 18 Villarreal 4 0 2 2 6 8 -2 2 19 Elche 5 0 2 3 6 13 -7 2 20 Valencia 5 0 1 4 1 10 -9 1

Barcelona and Real Madrid remain the top two teams in LaLiga after impressive victories over the weekend.

Barcelona strengthened their position at the summit with a 4-2 win over Levante, maintaining their perfect start to the season.

Lamine Yamal scored twice as Barcelona secured their fifth consecutive league victory.

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Barcelona sit top of the LaLiga table with 15 points from five matches, three points ahead of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid responded with a convincing 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice, while Álvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham were also on target as Madrid secured another important three points.

The victory keeps Real Madrid second with 12 points from five matches, leaving them three points behind Barcelona.

Serie A: Lazio lead the standings

Pos. Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Lazio 4 3 1 0 6 3 +3 10 2 Roma 3 3 0 0 10 1 +9 9 3 Inter 3 3 0 0 8 3 +5 9 4 Cagliari 4 3 0 1 4 2 +2 9 5 Milan 4 2 2 0 7 4 +3 8 6 Como 3 2 1 0 7 3 +4 7 7 Frosinone 4 2 1 1 7 4 +3 7 8 Juventus 4 2 1 1 6 4 +2 7 9 Sassuolo 4 2 1 1 8 7 +1 7 10 Napoli 4 2 0 2 6 5 +1 6 11 Atalanta 4 2 0 2 5 5 0 6 12 Lecce 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 13 Udinese 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 14 Torino 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 15 Fiorentina 4 1 0 3 5 11 -6 3 16 Bologna 4 0 1 3 2 5 -3 1 17 Parma 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1 18 Monza 4 0 1 3 6 11 -5 1 19 Genoa 4 0 1 3 2 8 -6 1 20 Venezia 4 0 0 4 4 11 -7 0

Lazio remain top of the Serie A table after a 2-2 draw with AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio raced into a two-goal lead through Matteo Cancellieri and Tijjani Noslin, but Milan fought back after the break, with substitute Diego Moreira scoring twice to rescue a point.

Despite dropping two points, Lazio remain top of Serie A with 10 points from four matches and are still unbeaten.

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The result also keeps Milan in the top five, with the Rossoneri sitting fifth on eight points after four games.

Ligue 1: Lille move to the top

Pos. Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 LOSC 4 3 1 0 7 2 +5 10 2 Monaco 4 3 1 0 6 2 +4 10 3 Rennes 4 3 1 0 8 5 +3 10 4 OL 4 2 2 0 6 2 +4 8 5 Paris FC 4 2 2 0 6 2 +4 8 6 Strasbourg 4 2 1 1 9 8 +1 7 7 PSG 4 1 2 1 6 6 0 5 8 Brest 4 1 2 1 6 6 0 5 9 Lorient 4 1 2 1 4 4 0 5 10 Lens 4 1 1 2 8 7 +1 4 11 Angers 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 12 Troyes 4 1 1 2 4 9 -5 4 13 Marseille 4 1 0 3 6 6 0 3 14 Le Mans 4 0 3 1 7 8 -1 3 15 Auxerre 4 1 0 3 5 11 -6 3 16 Le Havre 4 0 2 2 2 4 -2 2 17 Toulouse 4 0 2 2 4 7 -3 2 18 Nice 4 0 2 2 1 5 -4 2

Lille moved to the top of the Ligue 1 table with a 2-0 victory over Troyes at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Tiago Santos opened the scoring in the first half before Ethan Mbappé came off the bench to seal the victory with a late goal.

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The result gives Lille 10 points from four matches, leaving them top of Ligue 1 ahead of Monaco and Rennes on goal difference.

Lille remain unbeaten in the league, having recorded three wins and one draw.

The strong start has also given Davide Ancelotti an impressive beginning to his first season as Lille head coach, with the French club emerging as early title contenders.

Bundesliga: Freiburg lead Bayern Munich and Dortmund

Pos. Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Freiburg 3 3 0 0 10 1 +9 9 2 Dortmund 3 3 0 0 8 2 +6 9 3 Augsburg 3 2 1 0 9 3 +6 7 4 Bayern 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 7 5 RB Leipzig 3 2 0 1 9 3 +6 6 6 SV Elversberg 3 2 0 1 8 7 +1 6 7 Leverkusen 3 1 1 1 8 5 +3 4 8 Mainz 3 1 1 1 6 3 +3 4 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 1 1 7 8 -1 4 10 Werder 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4 11 Schalke 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 12 Köln 3 1 1 1 5 7 -2 4 13 Hoffenheim 3 1 0 2 6 7 -1 3 14 VfB Stuttgart 3 1 0 2 6 8 -2 3 15 Paderborn 3 0 1 2 0 4 -4 1 16 Union Berlin 3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 1 17 Mönchengladbach 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 18 Hamburg 3 0 0 3 0 12 -12 0

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Freiburg have made a perfect start to the Bundesliga season after thrashing Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-0.

Yannik Engelhardt and Igor Matanović both scored twice, while Maximilian Eggestein added the fifth as Freiburg produced a dominant performance.

The victory gave Freiburg three wins from three Bundesliga matches, their best-ever start to a Bundesliga campaign.

The result leaves Freiburg top of the Bundesliga with nine points from three matches, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.