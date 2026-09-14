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Ghanaian Players Abroad: Semenyo features in Manchester derby as Inaki Williams, Augustine Boakye score

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:09 - 14 September 2026
Augustine Boakye scored for Saint-Étienne (left), Semenyo featured in the Manchester Derby (middle) and Kudus comes off the bench in Tottenham's draw (right)
Augustine Boakye scored for Saint-Étienne (left), Semenyo featured in the Manchester Derby (middle) and Kudus comes off the bench in Tottenham's draw (right)
Ghanaian players abroad made an impact over the weekend, with Antoine Semenyo featuring in the Manchester derby, Inaki Williams and Augustine Boakye scoring, and Caleb Yirenkyi coming off the bench.
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  • Antoine Semenyo featured for Manchester City in their 1-0 win over Manchester United.

  • Inaki Williams and Augustine Boakye both scored for Athletic Bilbao and Saint-Étienne respectively.

  • Caleb Yirenkyi came off the bench as Coventry City suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Brighton.

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Several Ghanaian players abroad made an impact for their clubs over the weekend, with Antoine Semenyo featuring in the Manchester derby, Iñaki Williams and Augustine Boakye scoring.

In England, Semenyo started for Manchester City in the Manchester derby against Manchester United on Sunday and played the full 90 minutes as City secured a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford. He was involved in the build-up play to the goal of the game. 

READ ALSO: 2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Carlos Queiroz selects Black Stars squad, awaits GFA approval

Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
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Semenyo’s Manchester City are second on the table with 12 points from four matches.

Jordan Ayew also made his Sheffield United debut in their 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Ghana captain came on during the second half but was unfortunate the Blades conceded a late goal.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku started for Ipswich Town in their dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The winger played 62 minutes as Ipswich secured the victory with a stoppage-time goal from Zian Flemming.

READ ALSO: Pro Ref admits VAR error over Haaland’s controversial winner for City against Man United

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In Coventry City, Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas-Asante both came off the bench in a difficult afternoon as Frank Lampard's side were thrashed 5-0 by Brighton. Yirenkyi replaced Frank Onyeka in the 73rd minute, while Thomas-Asante came on for Jack Rudoni. The result left Coventry without a point or a goal from their opening four Premier League matches.

Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas-Asante both came off the bench in a difficult afternoon as Frank Lampard's side were thrashed 5-0 by Brighton.
Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas-Asante both came off the bench in a difficult afternoon as Frank Lampard's side were thrashed 5-0 by Brighton.
Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas-Asante both came off the bench in a difficult afternoon as Frank Lampard's side were thrashed 5-0 by Brighton.
Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas-Asante both came off the bench in a difficult afternoon as Frank Lampard's side were thrashed 5-0 by Brighton.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus returned to action for Tottenham after coming off the bench in their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest on September 5. He replaced Mateus Fernandes in the 63rd minute but was unable to break his scoring duck. Tottenham are still searching for their first league goal and win of the 2026/27 campaign.

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Mohammed Kudus

READ ALSO: Photos: Black Princesses depart Ghana for WAFU B U17 Girls Cup in Cote d’Ivoire

In Spain, Iñaki Williams was on target for Athletic Club as they drew 1-1 with Elche at San Mamés. Williams came up with the equaliser in the 79th minute after Facundo Buonanotte had put Elche ahead from the penalty spot.

Iñaki Williams was on target for Athletic Club
Iñaki Williams was on target for Athletic Club

In France, Augustine Boakye scored for Saint-Étienne, but his goal was not enough as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Dunkerque. It was Saint-Étienne's first defeat of the season after winning their opening five league matches.

Augustine Boakye scored for Saint-Étienne
Augustine Boakye scored for Saint-Étienne
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