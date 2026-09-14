2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Carlos Queiroz selects Black Stars squad, awaits GFA approval

Carlos Queiroz has submitted his Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers, with the GFA expected to announce the team next week.

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has submitted his squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gabmbia, but the list is still awaiting final approval from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

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The squad is expected to be officially announced next week after going through the necessary approval processes within the GFA.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed that Queiroz has already submitted his selection and that the association is currently reviewing the squad.

“Coach Carlos Queiroz has submitted his squad for the upcoming games, and it is currently going through the required processes,” he said.

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“It will first go before the Management Committee and then the Executive Council. Once all the necessary processes have been completed, invitations will be sent to the selected players.”

“Hopefully, the squad will be officially announced next week.”

Queiroz will now begin preparations for his first major assignment since returning as Black Stars head coach, with Ghana aiming to secure qualification for the 2027 AFCON.

The Black Stars missed out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, ending their run of consecutive appearances at the continental tournament.

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Ghana will therefore be determined to make a strong start to the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign and return to the continent’s biggest football competition.