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Sista Afia opens up about fear of becoming a single mother

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:41 - 14 September 2026
Sista Afia
Ghanaian singer Sista Afia opens up about her fear of becoming a single mother, sharing her desire to build a committed family rather than just have a child.
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  • Sista Afia says she is not afraid of motherhood but fears becoming a single mother or “baby mama” without love and commitment.

  • The musician says she wants to build a home and family rather than simply have a child.

  • She admits that the possibility of raising a child without the family life she envisions scares her deeply.

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Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has opened up about one of her biggest fears when it comes to motherhood that is becoming a single mother without the committed family life she has always envisioned.

The singer shared her thoughts in a post on X, where she reflected on the growing number of single mothers she sees in her generation.

“Seeing how many single mothers there are in this generation honestly scares me,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: 10 best senior high schools in Ghana according to NSMQ rankings

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Sista Afia clarified that her concern is not motherhood itself, but the possibility of having a child without the love, commitment and family structure she hopes to build.

“I’m not afraid of motherhood, but I’m afraid of becoming a single mother or just a ‘baby mama’ without the love, commitment, and family I always envisioned,” she added.

For the musician, having a child is not simply about becoming a mother. She said she wants the experience to be part of building a home and a committed family.

“I want to build a home, not just have a child,” she said.

READ ALSO: Strika from 'Beasts of No Nation' movie reportedly jailed 7 years for stealing footbridge railings

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Sista Afia admitted that the possibility of becoming a single mother or “baby mama” without the family life she desires is something that deeply frightens her.

“And honestly, that fear scares the hell out of me,” she wrote.

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