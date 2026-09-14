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Chef Abbys Arrives in Senegal as the Third Stop on Her West Africa Food Tour

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 10:49 - 14 September 2026
Chef Abbys Arrives in Senegal as the Third Stop on Her West Africa Food Tour
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Ghanaian chef, culinary creator, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Chef Abbys has arrived in Senegal, marking the third destination on her ongoing West African Food Tour.

Following inspiring visits to Togo and Benin Republic, Chef Abbys continues her regional culinary journey in Senegal, where she will explore the country's distinctive food culture, culinary traditions, indigenous ingredients, and the people.

The West Africa Food Tour is an immersive journey designed to explore the richness of African cuisine beyond the plate. Through food, storytelling, and meaningful connections, Chef Abbys is documenting the diverse culinary traditions of West Africa while creating opportunities for cultural exchange and greater appreciation of the region's food heritage.

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“After Togo and Benin Republic, I'm excited to continue this journey in Senegal. Every country has its own identity, its own unique flavours, and its stories, and I'm here to listen, learn, connect, and share. I can't wait to discover what Senegal has to offer and introduce even more people to the beauty of West African cuisine."

Beyond culinary discovery, the tour seeks to highlight the potential of food as a tool for cultural exchange, tourism, entrepreneurship, and regional connection. By documenting authentic experiences across West Africa, Chef Abbys hopes to encourage audiences within Africa and around the world to explore the continent through its food and the people behind it.

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