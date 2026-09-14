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3 arrested in Ghana over ‘Bolle Jos’ links after €225m cocaine bust

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:09 - 14 September 2026
3 arrested in Ghana over ‘Bolle Jos’ links after €225m cocaine bust
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested three suspects for allegedly representing and facilitating the activities of wanted Dutch drug trafficker Jos Leijdekkers, popularly known as “Bolle Jos”, in Ghana.
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  • NACOC has arrested three suspects over alleged links to “Bolle Jos”.

  • The arrests follow a nearly 4,000kg cocaine bust in France.

  • The shipment was valued at about €225 million.

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According to NACOC, the arrests follow the seizure by French customs of a cocaine shipment allegedly linked to the wider network of Leijdekkers.

The Commission said the three suspects are currently in its custody and assisting investigators to establish their alleged roles in the trafficking operation.

An image of a handcuff to illustrate and arrest
An image of a handcuff to illustrate and arrest

“The three suspects are in NACOC custody assisting investigators examine their alleged roles in the trafficking,” NACOC said in a statement issued on Monday, September 14, 2026.

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Also Read: Ntim Fordjour demands probe after $261m Ghana-linked cocaine seizure in France

Background to arrests

Dutch drug trafficker Jos Leijdekkers, popularly known as “Bolle Jos”.
Dutch drug trafficker Jos Leijdekkers, popularly known as “Bolle Jos”.

The arrests come days after French customs intercepted a multi-tonne cocaine shipment at the port of Dunkirk.

The shipment was reportedly transported from Ghana towards Antwerp, Belgium, with international investigators linking part of the consignment to Leijdekkers’ criminal organisation. Dutch authorities have not, however, publicly confirmed his direct involvement in the latest seizure.

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Leijdekkers, who is wanted in the Netherlands and Belgium, has been convicted in absentia for major cocaine trafficking offences. A Dutch court sentenced him to 24 years in prison over cocaine shipments totalling nearly seven tonnes, while he has also faced convictions in Belgium.

Also Read: From ice cream and sobolo to eggs: 7 dangerous effects of wee-infused foods you need to know

He is believed to be operating from Sierra Leone and has previously been linked by international investigators to major cocaine trafficking routes between West Africa and Europe.

NACOC said the latest arrests demonstrate its determination to prevent Ghana from being used by international drug-trafficking organisations.

“The arrests reaffirm NACOC's resolve that Ghana will not be a safe haven, transit point or operational base for international drug-trafficking organisations,” the Commission said.

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Also Read: NACOC, BNI arrest key suspect in $296 Million Australia-bound meth shipment linked to Ghana

It added that it would continue working with domestic and international law-enforcement agencies to disrupt the people, finances and infrastructure supporting the illicit drug trade.

NACOC said the rights and legal protections of all persons under investigation would be safeguarded.

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