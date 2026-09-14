3 arrested in Ghana over ‘Bolle Jos’ links after €225m cocaine bust
NACOC has arrested three suspects over alleged links to “Bolle Jos”.
The arrests follow a nearly 4,000kg cocaine bust in France.
The shipment was valued at about €225 million.
According to NACOC, the arrests follow the seizure by French customs of a cocaine shipment allegedly linked to the wider network of Leijdekkers.
The Commission said the three suspects are currently in its custody and assisting investigators to establish their alleged roles in the trafficking operation.
“The three suspects are in NACOC custody assisting investigators examine their alleged roles in the trafficking,” NACOC said in a statement issued on Monday, September 14, 2026.
Background to arrests
The arrests come days after French customs intercepted a multi-tonne cocaine shipment at the port of Dunkirk.
The shipment was reportedly transported from Ghana towards Antwerp, Belgium, with international investigators linking part of the consignment to Leijdekkers’ criminal organisation. Dutch authorities have not, however, publicly confirmed his direct involvement in the latest seizure.
Leijdekkers, who is wanted in the Netherlands and Belgium, has been convicted in absentia for major cocaine trafficking offences. A Dutch court sentenced him to 24 years in prison over cocaine shipments totalling nearly seven tonnes, while he has also faced convictions in Belgium.
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He is believed to be operating from Sierra Leone and has previously been linked by international investigators to major cocaine trafficking routes between West Africa and Europe.
NACOC said the latest arrests demonstrate its determination to prevent Ghana from being used by international drug-trafficking organisations.
“The arrests reaffirm NACOC's resolve that Ghana will not be a safe haven, transit point or operational base for international drug-trafficking organisations,” the Commission said.
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It added that it would continue working with domestic and international law-enforcement agencies to disrupt the people, finances and infrastructure supporting the illicit drug trade.
NACOC said the rights and legal protections of all persons under investigation would be safeguarded.
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