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NACOC, BNI arrest key suspect in $296 Million Australia-bound meth shipment linked to Ghana

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:56 - 24 June 2026
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NACOC, BNI arrest key suspect in $296 Million Australia-bound meth shipment linked to Ghana
Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has announced the arrest of a key suspect in connection with the 320-kilogramme methamphetamine shipment intercepted in Australia.
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  • NACOC and NIB have arrested a key suspect linked to the 320kg meth shipment intercepted in Australia.

  • The drugs, concealed in charcoal containers from Ghana, were valued at about US$296 million.

  • Authorities say further arrests are expected as investigations continue across multiple countries.

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Also Read: UK actress, 2 others charged after Australian authorities seize 320kg meth consignment from Ghana

This marks a major breakthrough in an international investigation into one of the largest drug seizures linked to Ghana in recent years.

Australian authorities seized 320kg of methamphetamine hidden in a charcoal shipment from Ghana. Australian Federal Police/Australian Border Force
Australian authorities seized 320kg of methamphetamine hidden in a charcoal shipment from Ghana. Australian Federal Police/Australian Border Force

In a statement issued on 24 June 2026, NACOC said the arrest was made jointly with the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the criminal network behind the shipment.

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The drugs, with an estimated street value of US$296 million, were discovered by Australian authorities in April 2026 after two shipping containers declared as charcoal arrived at Port Botany in Sydney from Ghana.

Also Read: Drones, big money and cheap drugs: the Laos route spewing meth into Thailand

The consignment was later traced to a storage facility in Girraween, where investigators uncovered approximately 320kg of methamphetamine concealed within the cargo.

UK actress, 2 others charged after Australian authorities seize 320kg meth consignment from Ghana
UK actress, 2 others charged after Australian authorities seize 320kg meth consignment from Ghana

According to NACOC, the arrest represents a major breakthrough in efforts to identify those responsible for moving and diverting the record-breaking drug haul.

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"The arrest is a significant breakthrough in unmasking the syndicate responsible for moving and diverting the record-breaking haul," the Commission said.

Also Read: Ice, ice maybe? Myanmar cop held for crystal meth switch

The latest development comes after Australian authorities charged three (3) people in connection with the attempted importation of the drugs, including British actress Emaa Hussen, who was identified by Australian investigators as one of the accused persons in the case.

Emaa Hussen allegedly tried to smuggle 300kg of meth into Australia. Image via BBC
Emaa Hussen allegedly tried to smuggle 300kg of meth into Australia. Image via BBC

NACOC said investigators are currently working closely with international partners to track down other suspects believed to be part of a wider transnational criminal organisation operating across multiple countries.

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Also Read: Tanzanian busted with kilo of meth in stomach: Bali officials

"This arrest marks a pivotal moment in a coordinated international effort to dismantle the sophisticated transnational syndicate," the statement noted.

The Commission said intelligence gathered from the arrest is expected to provide crucial leads in identifying and apprehending other members of the network.

"This development is a critical step in our ongoing mission to disrupt high-level narcotics trafficking. The arrest provides vital intelligence as we work to identify and apprehend additional members of this global criminal network," NACOC stated.

Also Read: Ghana to build 1,012km Takoradi-Hamile railway to boost trade with Burkina Faso, Mali and Sahel states

The Commission also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the fight against organised drug trafficking.

While NACOC did not disclose the identity of the suspect or details of the person's alleged role in the operation, it indicated that investigations remain active and are expanding across several jurisdictions.

Also Read: PURC announces increase in water and electricity tariffs from July 1: Full breakdown of latest prices

The Commission further signalled that additional arrests could be imminent as intelligence-led operations continue.

The case has attracted significant international attention due to the size of the seizure and the alleged links between suspects in Ghana, Australia and other countries. Authorities in both Ghana and Australia continue to investigate the wider network believed to be behind the attempted shipment.

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NACOC, BNI arrest key suspect in $296 Million Australia-bound meth shipment linked to Ghana
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