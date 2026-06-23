Ghana to build 1,012km Takoradi-Hamile railway to boost trade with Burkina Faso, Mali and Sahel states

Cassiel Ato Forson has announced plans for a 1,012-kilometre railway linking Port of Takoradi to Hamile to boost cargo transit to Sahel countries, reduce road damage, and strengthen Ghana’s position as a regional logistics hub.

Cassiel Ato Forson says government plans to build a 1,012km railway from Port of Takoradi to Hamile to transport cargo to landlocked Sahel countries.

The project aims to reduce heavy truck traffic and road damage while improving cargo movement efficiency across Ghana.

Ghana has begun engagements with Burkina Faso, Mali and other Sahel nations on financing, with completion targeted within three to five years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson has unveiled plans to transform Port of Takoradi into a major transit hub for cargo destined for landlocked Sahel countries through a proposed railway connection to Hamile.

Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato forson

READ ALSO: Rent control to deploy uniformed task force to enforce rental laws nationwide

The ambitious project forms part of government’s broader strategy to position Ghana as a leading regional logistics and trade corridor, while reducing the growing pressure heavy cargo trucks place on the country’s road infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Forson raised concerns over the destruction caused by overloaded trucks on Ghana’s highways, warning that tougher sanctions are on the way for offenders.

“My problem here is these vehicles that are overloading and destroying the roads. We will ensure that overloading and destroying this investment that we are making becomes a thing of the past, and it will come with very punitive measures,” he said According citinews on Monday, June 22, 2026.

According to the Finance Minister, the government's long-term solution extends beyond stricter enforcement and focuses on developing a 1,012-kilometre railway line linking Takoradi to Hamile near Ghana’s northern border.

The rail corridor is expected to move cargo directly from the port to the Upper West Region, from where goods can be transported into neighbouring Sahel countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The long term and the medium term is for us to have a railway that will serve our brothers and sisters in the Sahel. Bring your goods to Takoradi and they will be hauled straight by rail to Hamile,” he stated.

The proposed railway is expected to significantly reduce truck traffic on key highways, lower road maintenance costs, and improve cargo movement efficiency.

It also aligns with Ghana’s long-standing ambition to become the preferred transit route for landlocked countries in the Sahel, many of which depend heavily on coastal ports for imports and exports.

Port of Takoradi, Ghana’s oldest deep-water harbour, already plays a critical role in handling bulk cargo, mining exports, oil and gas logistics, and transit trade.

Recent expansion works at the port have increased its handling capacity, making it strategically positioned to support larger regional trade volumes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Efficient rail transport could help reduce shipping costs and shorten delivery times for businesses trading across West Africa.

Dr. Forson disclosed that discussions have already started with Burkina Faso, Mali, and other Sahelian states regarding financing arrangements for the rail project.