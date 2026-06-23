Rent control to deploy uniformed task force to enforce rental laws nationwide

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku Frederick Opoku and images of the uniformed tasked force.

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku Frederick Opoku and images of the uniformed tasked force.

Ghana’s Rent Control Department is set to deploy a uniformed task force nationwide to enforce rental laws, monitor landlords, and tackle illegal rent practices, including excessive rent advances and unregulated accommodation.

The Rent Control Department will deploy a uniformed task force nationwide to strengthen enforcement of Ghana’s rental laws and improve compliance among landlords.

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku says the task force, comprising the Police, GRA, Immigration, and Rent Control officials, will conduct inspections, including on weekends.

The enforcement drive will target houses, hostels, containers, stores, and high-rise buildings, as authorities intensify efforts to curb illegal rent practices and protect tenants.

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The Rent Control Department has announced plans to deploy a uniformed task force across the country to strengthen enforcement of rental regulations and improve compliance among landlords and property operators.

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Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku Frederick Opoku disclosed the move during a media engagement, indicating that the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to restore order and accountability in Ghana’s housing sector.

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku. Image credit: Adomonline.com

According to him, the task force will help ensure strict adherence to tenancy laws, resolve rental disputes, and crack down on unlawful rental practices, including illegal rent advances and unregistered tenancy arrangements.

Mr. Opoku noted that the task force will operate through a multi-agency collaboration involving the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Revenue Authority, immigration authorities, and the Rent Control Department.

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“It’s a collaboration of the Police, GRA, immigration, rent control,” he said.

He indicated that landlords who continue to ignore the law should expect direct enforcement actions, including weekend inspections.

“Some of them will come on Saturdays, some of them will come on Sundays so even if you’re not around during the week or you run, you’ll definitely be home by the weekend,” he warned.

The Acting Commissioner added that the enforcement exercise will cover all forms of rental accommodation, including residential homes, student hostels, rented containers, commercial stores, and high-rise buildings.

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“All those hostels and high rise buildings are included and if you don’t operate within the confines of the law, come and regularise, cause rent control will do the needful,” he stated.

This comes amid growing concerns over rising rent costs and widespread breaches of Ghana’s rent laws, where tenants often face demands for one to two years’ rent advance despite legal limits.

Under Ghana’s Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), landlords are prohibited from demanding more than six months’ rent advance, yet the practice remains common.

The department has also recently directed private hostel operators to suspend planned fee increases for the 2026/2027 academic year pending regulatory review, as part of broader efforts to protect tenants from arbitrary pricing.

Mr. Opoku said the task force represents a shift from public education to active enforcement, stressing that landlords and property owners who fail to regularise their operations risk sanctions under the law.