Ntim Fordjour demands probe after $261m Ghana-linked cocaine seizure in France

An image of cocaine (left) and Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour (right)

An image of cocaine (left) and Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour (right)

Ntim Fordjour has called for a full-scale investigation after French authorities seized nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine worth about US$261 million from a container arriving from Ghana.

French authorities seized nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine worth about US$261 million from a container arriving from Ghana.

Ntim Fordjour is demanding a full-scale probe into major drug shipments linked to Ghana.

The call follows the earlier US$208 million methamphetamine case in Australia, which led to investigations and an arrest in Ghana.

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Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has called for a full-scale investigation into what he says, the growing pattern of major drug shipments linked to Ghana.

His call follows the seizure in France of almost 3.9 tonnes of cocaine worth an estimated €225 million (about US$261 million) from a container that arrived at the northern port of Dunkirk from Ghana.

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French customs made the seizure on Thursday, September 10, 2026. The cocaine had been hidden inside a container of plastic waste, and French authorities said part of the shipment was initially destined for Antwerp, Belgium. French prosecutors have opened an investigation into the criminal network allegedly behind the shipment.

Reacting in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Fordjour accused the government of failing to properly deal with previous major drug cases and called for investigations into institutions responsible for Ghana’s borders and security.

“In less than 2 years under the NDC Mahama government, over $1billion unprecedented worth of drugs have been busted in and out of our ports and yet no government official has been fired for their failure,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ghana to install new drug detection scanners at Accra International Airport in August

“We demand answers and full scale enquiry to be commissioned immediately. Minister for Interior, Minister for Transport, Narcotics Control Commission, Ghana Immigration Service, BNI etc cannot escape answers and accountability,” he added.

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Mr Fordjour also questioned the lack of publicly announced prosecutions involving senior officials in connection with the cases he cited.

He referred to a US$208 million methamphetamine shipment intercepted in Australia in April 2026, which involved about 320 kilogrammes of meth concealed in a charcoal shipment from Ghana.

In April 2026, $208m worth of meth narcotics was busted in Australia from Ghana. The Interior Minister indicated to Parliament that government officials were complicit yet, no government official has since being named nor prosecuted

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

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Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak told Parliament in July that preliminary investigations had allegedly implicated some government officials who were suspected of helping with the concealment and movement of the drugs.

“Even as at yesterday, we were still interrogating a lot of government officials. It is not everything I can put out at this stage because we are still investigating and interrogating people. There are a lot of things that are not adding up. You could see that there is some involvement of some people within the system,” Muntaka told the committee in July.

The government has so far stepped up in efforts to curb the situation. In June, government announced the installation drug detection scanners at the Accra International Airport.