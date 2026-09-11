'It’s not everything you bring to social media' - Reggie Rockstone on Sarkodie-Stonebwoy feud

Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone urges Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to settle their feud privately and warns against fan violence in Ghanaian music.

Reggie Rockstone has urged Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to keep their differences off social media and avoid allowing fans to worsen the feud.

The hiplife pioneer fears the ongoing tension could permanently damage their relationship, saying he does not want them to stop speaking to each other in the future.

He advised the two artistes to either resolve their differences or go their separate ways, while stressing that their rivalry should not lead to violence among their supporters.

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Ghanaian hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone has expressed concern over the growing tension between Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, warning that their ongoing public exchanges could leave lasting damage to their relationship.

Speaking in a video shared on social media, Reggie urged the two music stars to keep their disagreements away from the public, arguing that fans often intensify celebrity feuds without considering the consequences for the artistes involved.

My issue is why they keep bringing it to social media. It's not everything you bring into public because it's the fans who hype these things, he said.

Reggie, who has previously been involved in efforts to manage conflicts within Ghana's music industry, cited the past feud between Samini and Shatta Wale as an example.

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He said that during that period, he preferred to engage the artistes privately rather than take sides publicly.

In the heat of when Samini and Shatta were at war, you can ask both of them; I was right in the back, he said.

According to Reggie, fans may treat celebrity disagreements like football rivalries, but the musicians involved have to live with the consequences long after the excitement dies down.

They have fan bases, and the fan bases don't care about their relationship. They are like football fans; after they insult you they go and sleep, but the relationship between these two brothers is really getting sour, he said.

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READ ALSO: Stonebwoy reveals how Sarkodie called police to arrest him

While acknowledging that lyrical battles are part of hip-hop and dancehall culture, Reggie said he believes the disagreement between Sarkodie and Stonebwoy appears to have moved beyond ordinary musical rivalry.

If you talk about lyrical beef then hip-hop and dancehall we understand, and even that annoys me sometimes, but this one is deep, he said.

He added: “I don't want that five years from now Sarkodie and Stonebwoy will meet each other and not speak.”

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Reggie also warned that intense fan loyalty can sometimes turn dangerous, particularly when supporters take celebrity conflicts too seriously.

“One day these so-called fans, one will stab the other,” he said, distinguishing between fans who enjoy the rivalry and those who genuinely harbour hostility towards the opposing camp.

Despite his concerns, Reggie said Sarkodie and Stonebwoy do not necessarily have to reconcile or remain close if their differences cannot be resolved.

If the problem cannot be solved, then everyone should go their separate ways and make their music. You don't have to get along with everybody, he stated.

He also dismissed the possibility of the disagreement becoming physically violent between the two artistes and defended Sarkodie's recent comments, saying he did not consider them disrespectful.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy will never be violent towards each other, I, Reggie, said so, he said.

For Reggie, the bigger concern is ensuring that a disagreement between two major figures in Ghanaian music does not spill over into violence among their supporters.