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University Application Forms 2026: Prices for public universities in Ghana

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:33 - 11 September 2026
University Application Fees 2026
Find out how much university application forms cost in Ghana in 2026 and where to buy vouchers for UG, KNUST, UCC, UEW, UDS, UHAS, UMaT and UPSA.
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  • University application fees for 2026/2027 range from GH¢200 to GH¢255 among the institutions covered.

  • Applicants can buy vouchers from authorised banks, Ghana Post offices and other approved outlets, depending on the university.

  • After purchasing a physical voucher, applicants generally use the PIN and serial number to complete the application online.

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For SHS graduates hoping to continue their education at the tertiary level, one of the first costs to consider is the price of an application form.

While many universities now allow applicants to purchase their application vouchers online, some still provide physical outlets where prospective students can walk into a bank or post office, pay for the voucher and then use the details provided to complete the application online.

For the 2026/2027 academic year, here is how much application forms cost at some of Ghana’s major universities and where prospective applicants can purchase their vouchers.

READ ALSO: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

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1. University of Ghana

UG

The University of Ghana (UG) charges GH¢220 for its undergraduate application e-voucher for Ghanaian applicants.

Applicants who prefer to purchase the voucher physically can visit branches of Access Bank, GCB Bank, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Prudential Bank, Ecobank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank and CAL Bank.

The university also provides USSD options for applicants who want to purchase the voucher using their mobile phones.

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After obtaining the voucher, applicants can use the serial number and PIN to complete the application online.

READ ALSO: 20 courses at the University of Ghana you can study with low WASSCE results

2. KNUST

KNUST
KNUST

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) charges GH¢250 for its undergraduate application e-voucher for Ghanaian applicants.

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Applicants who do not want to purchase the voucher online can obtain one from regional or other designated Ghana Post offices.

KNUST also allows Ghanaian applicants to purchase the voucher through the *415*55# USSD service and then validate the voucher on the university's online admissions portal.

Once the voucher has been purchased, the applicant proceeds online to complete and submit the application.

READ ALSO: University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

3. University of Cape Coast

UCC announces admission deadline for 2026 WASSCE applicants

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) charges GH¢220 for its regular undergraduate application voucher.

Applicants can purchase the voucher from authorised outlets including:

  • GCB Bank

  • ADB Bank

  • GTB Bank

  • Zenith Bank

  • Consolidated Bank Ghana

  • Prudential Bank

  • Republic Bank

  • Ghana Post

After buying the voucher, applicants use the serial number to access the UCC application portal and complete the process online.

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READ ALSO: UCC cut-off points 2026: Check aggregate for Medicine, Nursing, Law and all programmes

4. University for Development Studies

The University for Development Studies (UDS) charges GH¢200 for its undergraduate application e-voucher for Ghanaian applicants.

The voucher can be purchased from branches of:

  • GCB Bank

  • Prudential Bank

  • NIB

  • ADB Bank

  • Stanbic Bank

  • Zenith Bank

  • Access Bank

  • Ecobank

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Applicants then use the voucher details to complete their application online.

READ ALSO: UCC announces admission deadline for 2026 WASSCE applicants

5. University of Education, Winneba

UEW

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) charges GH¢255 for undergraduate applications, including direct and mature applicants.

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Apart from purchasing the voucher online, applicants can obtain it from: GCB Bank, ADB Bank, Republic Bank, Zenith Bank, CBG, Prudential Bank, Access Bank.

The university then requires applicants to use their voucher details to complete the application on its online admissions portal.

READ ALSO: KNUST 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

6. University of Health and Allied Sciences

University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)
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The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) charges GH¢230 for local application forms.

Applicants can purchase the e-voucher from branches of: GCB Bank, ADB Bank, Zenith Bank

UHAS also provides a mobile-money option through the shortcode *920*224*1#.

After purchasing the voucher, applicants use the serial number and PIN to continue with the online application.

READ ALSO: UPSA 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

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7. University of Mines and Technology

University of Mines and Technology

At the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), the price depends on the programme.

For Ghanaian applicants: BSc programmes – GH¢230

  • Diploma programmes – GH¢200

  • Certificate programmes – GH¢180

  • Arts to Engineering – GH¢180

For BSc applicants who want to buy the voucher physically, UMaT lists the following outlets: Ghana Post offices, CalBank, GCB Bank, CBG, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, UMB, Prudential Bank

The voucher contains the PIN and serial number required to begin the online application.

READ ALSO: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

8. University of Professional Studies, Accra

UPSA administration block
UPSA administration block

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) charges GH¢250 for its undergraduate online serial number for Ghanaian applicants.

Applicants can purchase the serial number from any Ecobank, Access Bank, GCB or Zenith Bank branch nationwide.

They can also obtain it from Ghana Post branches nationwide, or purchase it through the available USSD/mobile-money options.

After obtaining the serial number, the application itself must be completed online.

READ ALSO: GTEC releases latest list of 100 unrecognised universities

9. GIMPA

GIMPA

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) charges GH¢200 for applications to its bachelor's degree and diploma programmes.

Applicants should check GIMPA's current admissions portal for the available purchase method and application instructions before making payment

University application fees at a glance

University

Undergraduate application fee

Physical voucher outlets

University of Ghana

GH¢220

Access, GCB, CBG, Prudential, Ecobank, Zenith, Fidelity, CAL

KNUST

GH¢250

Designated Ghana Post offices

UCC

GH¢220

GCB, ADB, GTB, Zenith, CBG, Prudential, Republic, Ghana Post, Apex

UDS

GH¢200

GCB, Prudential, NIB, ADB, Stanbic, Zenith, Access, Ecobank

UEW

GH¢255

GCB, ADB, Republic, Zenith, CBG, Prudential, Access

UHAS

GH¢230

GCB, ADB, Zenith

UMaT

GH¢230 for BSc

Ghana Post, CalBank, GCB, CBG, Zenith, Fidelity, Access, UMB, Prudential

UPSA

GH¢250

Ecobank, Access, GCB, Zenith, Ghana Post

GIMPA

GH¢200

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) 

READ ALSO: 10 countries where university education is free or affordable in 2026

How buying the voucher works

For students who may not be comfortable paying online, the process is fairly simple. First, identify the university you want to apply to and find one of its authorised banks or other approved sales outlets. Pay the required amount and collect the voucher, which usually contains a serial number and PIN.

You then go to the university's official admissions website, enter the voucher details and complete the application online.

So, buying the voucher physically does not mean the entire application is done at the bank. In most cases, the bank or sales outlet only provides the voucher. The actual application, uploading of documents and submission are completed online.

Prospective students should also make sure they purchase vouchers only from authorised outlets listed by the university and keep their PIN, serial number and payment receipt safe until the admission process is completed.

Applicants should confirm the information on their chosen university's official admissions platform before making payment.

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