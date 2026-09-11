University Application Forms 2026: Prices for public universities in Ghana
University application fees for 2026/2027 range from GH¢200 to GH¢255 among the institutions covered.
Applicants can buy vouchers from authorised banks, Ghana Post offices and other approved outlets, depending on the university.
After purchasing a physical voucher, applicants generally use the PIN and serial number to complete the application online.
For SHS graduates hoping to continue their education at the tertiary level, one of the first costs to consider is the price of an application form.
While many universities now allow applicants to purchase their application vouchers online, some still provide physical outlets where prospective students can walk into a bank or post office, pay for the voucher and then use the details provided to complete the application online.
For the 2026/2027 academic year, here is how much application forms cost at some of Ghana’s major universities and where prospective applicants can purchase their vouchers.
1. University of Ghana
The University of Ghana (UG) charges GH¢220 for its undergraduate application e-voucher for Ghanaian applicants.
Applicants who prefer to purchase the voucher physically can visit branches of Access Bank, GCB Bank, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Prudential Bank, Ecobank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank and CAL Bank.
The university also provides USSD options for applicants who want to purchase the voucher using their mobile phones.
After obtaining the voucher, applicants can use the serial number and PIN to complete the application online.
2. KNUST
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) charges GH¢250 for its undergraduate application e-voucher for Ghanaian applicants.
Applicants who do not want to purchase the voucher online can obtain one from regional or other designated Ghana Post offices.
KNUST also allows Ghanaian applicants to purchase the voucher through the *415*55# USSD service and then validate the voucher on the university's online admissions portal.
Once the voucher has been purchased, the applicant proceeds online to complete and submit the application.
3. University of Cape Coast
The University of Cape Coast (UCC) charges GH¢220 for its regular undergraduate application voucher.
Applicants can purchase the voucher from authorised outlets including:
GCB Bank
ADB Bank
GTB Bank
Zenith Bank
Consolidated Bank Ghana
Prudential Bank
Republic Bank
Ghana Post
After buying the voucher, applicants use the serial number to access the UCC application portal and complete the process online.
4. University for Development Studies
The University for Development Studies (UDS) charges GH¢200 for its undergraduate application e-voucher for Ghanaian applicants.
The voucher can be purchased from branches of:
GCB Bank
Prudential Bank
NIB
ADB Bank
Stanbic Bank
Zenith Bank
Access Bank
Ecobank
Applicants then use the voucher details to complete their application online.
5. University of Education, Winneba
The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) charges GH¢255 for undergraduate applications, including direct and mature applicants.
Apart from purchasing the voucher online, applicants can obtain it from: GCB Bank, ADB Bank, Republic Bank, Zenith Bank, CBG, Prudential Bank, Access Bank.
The university then requires applicants to use their voucher details to complete the application on its online admissions portal.
6. University of Health and Allied Sciences
The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) charges GH¢230 for local application forms.
Applicants can purchase the e-voucher from branches of: GCB Bank, ADB Bank, Zenith Bank
UHAS also provides a mobile-money option through the shortcode *920*224*1#.
After purchasing the voucher, applicants use the serial number and PIN to continue with the online application.
7. University of Mines and Technology
At the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), the price depends on the programme.
For Ghanaian applicants: BSc programmes – GH¢230
Diploma programmes – GH¢200
Certificate programmes – GH¢180
Arts to Engineering – GH¢180
For BSc applicants who want to buy the voucher physically, UMaT lists the following outlets: Ghana Post offices, CalBank, GCB Bank, CBG, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, UMB, Prudential Bank
The voucher contains the PIN and serial number required to begin the online application.
8. University of Professional Studies, Accra
The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) charges GH¢250 for its undergraduate online serial number for Ghanaian applicants.
Applicants can purchase the serial number from any Ecobank, Access Bank, GCB or Zenith Bank branch nationwide.
They can also obtain it from Ghana Post branches nationwide, or purchase it through the available USSD/mobile-money options.
After obtaining the serial number, the application itself must be completed online.
9. GIMPA
The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) charges GH¢200 for applications to its bachelor's degree and diploma programmes.
Applicants should check GIMPA's current admissions portal for the available purchase method and application instructions before making payment
University application fees at a glance
University
Undergraduate application fee
Physical voucher outlets
University of Ghana
GH¢220
Access, GCB, CBG, Prudential, Ecobank, Zenith, Fidelity, CAL
KNUST
GH¢250
Designated Ghana Post offices
UCC
GH¢220
GCB, ADB, GTB, Zenith, CBG, Prudential, Republic, Ghana Post, Apex
UDS
GH¢200
GCB, Prudential, NIB, ADB, Stanbic, Zenith, Access, Ecobank
UEW
GH¢255
GCB, ADB, Republic, Zenith, CBG, Prudential, Access
UHAS
GH¢230
GCB, ADB, Zenith
UMaT
GH¢230 for BSc
Ghana Post, CalBank, GCB, CBG, Zenith, Fidelity, Access, UMB, Prudential
UPSA
GH¢250
Ecobank, Access, GCB, Zenith, Ghana Post
GIMPA
GH¢200
Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG)
How buying the voucher works
For students who may not be comfortable paying online, the process is fairly simple. First, identify the university you want to apply to and find one of its authorised banks or other approved sales outlets. Pay the required amount and collect the voucher, which usually contains a serial number and PIN.
You then go to the university's official admissions website, enter the voucher details and complete the application online.
So, buying the voucher physically does not mean the entire application is done at the bank. In most cases, the bank or sales outlet only provides the voucher. The actual application, uploading of documents and submission are completed online.
Prospective students should also make sure they purchase vouchers only from authorised outlets listed by the university and keep their PIN, serial number and payment receipt safe until the admission process is completed.
Applicants should confirm the information on their chosen university's official admissions platform before making payment.
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