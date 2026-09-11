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41 countries Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit for 30 or 90 days without a visa

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:27 - 11 September 2026
Singapore and 40 countries Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit for 30 or 90 days without a visa
Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can travel to 41 countries without obtaining an entry visa in advance, with permitted stays ranging from 30 to 90 days, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
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  • Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit 41 countries without obtaining a visa in advance.

  • The destinations span Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, with stays of up to 90 days in most countries.

  • Zambia allows 30 days, while Antigua and Barbuda allows 60 days; Morocco requires a free ETA before travel.

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The official Ghana Passport Services portal, last updated on August 13, 2026, lists 41 destinations covered by visa-free or visa-waiver arrangements for ordinary passport holders. This is separate from the broader arrangements available to holders of service and diplomatic passports.

The destinations span Africa, the Caribbean and Asia. Within Africa, Ghanaian citizens can travel to the other 14 ECOWAS member states under the regional free movement arrangement, generally allowing stays of up to 90 days.

Also Read: Ghana and Vietnam sign visa-free deal for diplomatic passport holders

The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.
The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.
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Beyond ECOWAS, Ghana has also expanded visa-waiver arrangements with countries outside West Africa.

One recent development was the signing of an agreement with Zambia in February 2026 during President John Dramani Mahama’s three-day state visit. The agreement provides for visa waivers for holders of diplomatic, official/service and ordinary passports. Under the current Ghana Passport Services list, ordinary passport holders can stay in Zambia for up to 30 days.

Also Read: Ghana launches e-visa service with no visa fees for all Africans – How it works

Ghana also signed a visa-waiver agreement with Antigua and Barbuda in September 2025, covering ordinary, service and diplomatic passports. The agreement was intended to facilitate mobility and strengthen bilateral ties between Ghana and the Caribbean country. The current official list allows Ghanaian ordinary passport holders to stay in Antigua and Barbuda for up to 60 days.

Antigua and Barbuda via glamofnyc.com
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Most of the destinations allow stays of up to 90 days. These include South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, Singapore and several Caribbean countries. Grenada, Maldives and Zambia have a 30-day limit.

Below is the latest official list of destinations available to Ghanaian ordinary passport holders, organised by continent.

Also Read: Ghana and Russia sign visa waiver deal for diplomatic and service passport holders

Africa

No.

Country

Maximum stay

1

Benin

90 days

2

Burkina Faso

90 days

3

Cabo Verde

90 days

4

Côte d’Ivoire

90 days

5

The Gambia

90 days

6

Guinea

90 days

7

Guinea-Bissau

90 days

8

Kenya

90 days

9

Lesotho

90 days

10

Liberia

90 days

11

Malawi

90 days

12

Mali

90 days

13

Mauritius

90 days

14

Morocco

90 days (free ETA required online)

15

Mozambique

90 days

16

Niger

90 days

17

Nigeria

90 days

18

Rwanda

90 days

19

São Tomé and Príncipe

90 days

20

Senegal

90 days

21

Seychelles

90 days

22

Sierra Leone

90 days

23

South Africa

90 days

24

Eswatini

90 days

25

Tanzania

90 days

26

Togo

90 days

27

Uganda

90 days

28

Zambia

30 days

29

Zimbabwe

90 days

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Caribbean

No.

Country

Maximum stay

30

Antigua and Barbuda

60 days

31

The Bahamas

90 days

32

Barbados

90 days

33

Dominica

90 days

34

Grenada

30 days

35

Guyana

90 days

36

Jamaica

90 days

37

Saint Kitts and Nevis

90 days

38

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

90 days

39

Trinidad and Tobago

90 days

Asia

No.

Country

Maximum stay

40

Maldives

30 days

41

Singapore

90 days

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