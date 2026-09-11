41 countries Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit for 30 or 90 days without a visa
Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit 41 countries without obtaining a visa in advance.
The destinations span Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, with stays of up to 90 days in most countries.
Zambia allows 30 days, while Antigua and Barbuda allows 60 days; Morocco requires a free ETA before travel.
The official Ghana Passport Services portal, last updated on August 13, 2026, lists 41 destinations covered by visa-free or visa-waiver arrangements for ordinary passport holders. This is separate from the broader arrangements available to holders of service and diplomatic passports.
The destinations span Africa, the Caribbean and Asia. Within Africa, Ghanaian citizens can travel to the other 14 ECOWAS member states under the regional free movement arrangement, generally allowing stays of up to 90 days.
Beyond ECOWAS, Ghana has also expanded visa-waiver arrangements with countries outside West Africa.
One recent development was the signing of an agreement with Zambia in February 2026 during President John Dramani Mahama’s three-day state visit. The agreement provides for visa waivers for holders of diplomatic, official/service and ordinary passports. Under the current Ghana Passport Services list, ordinary passport holders can stay in Zambia for up to 30 days.
Ghana also signed a visa-waiver agreement with Antigua and Barbuda in September 2025, covering ordinary, service and diplomatic passports. The agreement was intended to facilitate mobility and strengthen bilateral ties between Ghana and the Caribbean country. The current official list allows Ghanaian ordinary passport holders to stay in Antigua and Barbuda for up to 60 days.
Most of the destinations allow stays of up to 90 days. These include South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, Singapore and several Caribbean countries. Grenada, Maldives and Zambia have a 30-day limit.
Below is the latest official list of destinations available to Ghanaian ordinary passport holders, organised by continent.
Africa
No.
Country
Maximum stay
1
Benin
90 days
2
Burkina Faso
90 days
3
Cabo Verde
90 days
4
Côte d’Ivoire
90 days
5
The Gambia
90 days
6
Guinea
90 days
7
Guinea-Bissau
90 days
8
Kenya
90 days
9
Lesotho
90 days
10
Liberia
90 days
11
Malawi
90 days
12
Mali
90 days
13
Mauritius
90 days
14
Morocco
90 days (free ETA required online)
15
Mozambique
90 days
16
Niger
90 days
17
Nigeria
90 days
18
Rwanda
90 days
19
São Tomé and Príncipe
90 days
20
Senegal
90 days
21
Seychelles
90 days
22
Sierra Leone
90 days
23
South Africa
90 days
24
Eswatini
90 days
25
Tanzania
90 days
26
Togo
90 days
27
Uganda
90 days
28
Zambia
30 days
29
Zimbabwe
90 days
Caribbean
No.
Country
Maximum stay
30
Antigua and Barbuda
60 days
31
The Bahamas
90 days
32
Barbados
90 days
33
Dominica
90 days
34
Grenada
30 days
35
Guyana
90 days
36
Jamaica
90 days
37
Saint Kitts and Nevis
90 days
38
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
90 days
39
Trinidad and Tobago
90 days
Asia
No.
Country
Maximum stay
40
Maldives
30 days
41
Singapore
90 days
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