Singapore and 40 countries Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit for 30 or 90 days without a visa

Singapore and 40 countries Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit for 30 or 90 days without a visa

41 countries Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit for 30 or 90 days without a visa

Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can travel to 41 countries without obtaining an entry visa in advance, with permitted stays ranging from 30 to 90 days, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit 41 countries without obtaining a visa in advance.

The destinations span Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, with stays of up to 90 days in most countries.

Zambia allows 30 days, while Antigua and Barbuda allows 60 days; Morocco requires a free ETA before travel.

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The official Ghana Passport Services portal, last updated on August 13, 2026, lists 41 destinations covered by visa-free or visa-waiver arrangements for ordinary passport holders. This is separate from the broader arrangements available to holders of service and diplomatic passports.

The destinations span Africa, the Caribbean and Asia. Within Africa, Ghanaian citizens can travel to the other 14 ECOWAS member states under the regional free movement arrangement, generally allowing stays of up to 90 days.

The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.

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Beyond ECOWAS, Ghana has also expanded visa-waiver arrangements with countries outside West Africa.

One recent development was the signing of an agreement with Zambia in February 2026 during President John Dramani Mahama’s three-day state visit. The agreement provides for visa waivers for holders of diplomatic, official/service and ordinary passports. Under the current Ghana Passport Services list, ordinary passport holders can stay in Zambia for up to 30 days.

Ghana also signed a visa-waiver agreement with Antigua and Barbuda in September 2025, covering ordinary, service and diplomatic passports. The agreement was intended to facilitate mobility and strengthen bilateral ties between Ghana and the Caribbean country. The current official list allows Ghanaian ordinary passport holders to stay in Antigua and Barbuda for up to 60 days.

Antigua and Barbuda via glamofnyc.com

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Most of the destinations allow stays of up to 90 days. These include South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, Singapore and several Caribbean countries. Grenada, Maldives and Zambia have a 30-day limit.

Below is the latest official list of destinations available to Ghanaian ordinary passport holders, organised by continent.

Also Read: Ghana and Russia sign visa waiver deal for diplomatic and service passport holders

Africa

No. Country Maximum stay 1 Benin 90 days 2 Burkina Faso 90 days 3 Cabo Verde 90 days 4 Côte d’Ivoire 90 days 5 The Gambia 90 days 6 Guinea 90 days 7 Guinea-Bissau 90 days 8 Kenya 90 days 9 Lesotho 90 days 10 Liberia 90 days 11 Malawi 90 days 12 Mali 90 days 13 Mauritius 90 days 14 Morocco 90 days (free ETA required online) 15 Mozambique 90 days 16 Niger 90 days 17 Nigeria 90 days 18 Rwanda 90 days 19 São Tomé and Príncipe 90 days 20 Senegal 90 days 21 Seychelles 90 days 22 Sierra Leone 90 days 23 South Africa 90 days 24 Eswatini 90 days 25 Tanzania 90 days 26 Togo 90 days 27 Uganda 90 days 28 Zambia 30 days 29 Zimbabwe 90 days

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Caribbean

No. Country Maximum stay 30 Antigua and Barbuda 60 days 31 The Bahamas 90 days 32 Barbados 90 days 33 Dominica 90 days 34 Grenada 30 days 35 Guyana 90 days 36 Jamaica 90 days 37 Saint Kitts and Nevis 90 days 38 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 90 days 39 Trinidad and Tobago 90 days

Asia