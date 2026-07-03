Ghana and Vietnam sign visa-free deal for diplomatic passport holders

Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Anh Tuan and Ghana's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson

Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Anh Tuan and Ghana's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson

Ghana and Vietnam have signed a visa-free agreement for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports, strengthening bilateral relations and opening a new chapter in cooperation on trade, investment, agriculture and tourism.

Ghana and Vietnam have signed a visa-free agreement for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports to strengthen diplomatic ties.

The agreement was signed during the maiden Ghana-Vietnam Political Consultations in Accra, with both countries pledging deeper cooperation in trade, agriculture, education and tourism.

Vietnam says bilateral trade with Ghana surpassed US$1 billion for the first time in 2025, making Ghana its fourth-largest trading partner in Africa.

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Ghana and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam have signed a new visa waiver agreement that will allow holders of diplomatic, official and service passports from both countries to travel without visas.

The agreement was signed during the first-ever Ghana-Vietnam Political Consultations held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

In a social media post from the Ministry, Ghana's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson, speaking at the signing ceremony said the agreement would make it easier for government officials to travel for official duties while strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

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Mr Gyakye-Quayson also expressed hope that the agreement could eventually be expanded to cover holders of ordinary passports, making travel easier for business people, tourists and students.

“We have undertaken a comprehensive review of our cooperation and identified practical pathways for expanding collaboration,” he said after bilateral talks with Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister.

The two countries identified trade and investment, agriculture, education, tourism, capacity building and multilateral cooperation as priority areas for future collaboration.

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Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Anh Tuan and Ghana's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson

Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Anh Tuan, described Ghana as “an important partner” and “a gateway to the West African region.”

He reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to strengthening relations with Ghana and other African countries, saying his country was ready to support Ghana's long-term development ambitions.

“Vietnam stands ready to reliably partner and accompany Ghana in its efforts to realize its vision of becoming an industrialized, high-income country by 2057,” he said.

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One of the highlights of the discussions was the growing trade relationship between the 2 countries.

Mr Tuan revealed that bilateral trade exceeded US$1 billion for the first time in 2025, making Ghana Vietnam's fourth-largest trading partner in Africa. The increase reflects growing commercial ties, particularly in agricultural products, processed goods and industrial commodities.

The maiden political consultations are expected to become a regular platform for reviewing bilateral cooperation and exploring new opportunities in trade, investment and diplomacy.