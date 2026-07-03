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Foreign Affairs Ministry to replace passports lost or damaged in floods within a week

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:45 - 03 July 2026
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Foreign Affairs Ministry to replace passports lost or damaged in floods within a week
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced an expedited passport replacement exercise for Ghanaians whose passports were lost or damaged during the recent floods that affected parts of the country.
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  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will replace passports lost or damaged during this week's floods.

  • Affected persons should call 055 936 8563 between 3 and 17 July 2026 to begin the process.

  • The Ministry says all eligible passports will be replaced within one week.

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In a statement issued on Friday, July 3, 2026, the Ministry expressed sympathy to all persons affected by the devastating floods and extended condolences to families who lost loved ones.

Also Read: GMet warns of rain, thunderstorms across Ghana today; See affected areas

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its deepest sympathies to all persons affected by this week's devastating floods in many parts of Ghana," the statement said.

NADMO issues flood alert for 3 major areas after Monday morning rains: See list and emergency lines
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It noted that the Ministry was aware of the widespread destruction caused by the floods, including the loss of lives and damage to property, and pledged its support to affected citizens.

Also Read: Top 10 hottest countries in the world in 2026: See list

According to the Ministry, many Ghanaians may have lost important travel documents during the flooding, prompting the decision to introduce a fast-tracked replacement process.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to implement an expedited replacement of lost and damaged Ghanaian passports as a result of the floods," the statement announced.

Also Read: 6 new countries Ghana could soon have direct flights to after Parliament's approval: See list

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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Ministry is therefore requesting individuals whose passports were lost or damaged during the flooding to contact its dedicated hotline, 055 936 8563, between July 3 and July 17, 2026.

Affected persons are required to provide their name, date of birth and gender as contained in the lost or damaged passport, as well as a contact number for follow-up purposes.

The Ministry assured the public that it intends to complete the replacement process quickly.

Also Read: Top 10 coldest countries in the world in 2026: See list

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"We intend to replace all lost and damaged passports within a week," the statement added.

The announcement forms part of broader efforts by government institutions to support recovery and relief operations following the severe flooding that struck Accra, Tema and several other communities after days of heavy rainfall.

Also Read: ‘Fix your attitude’ — A Plus tells Ghanaians after deadly Accra floods

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to assisting affected citizens and supporting government's ongoing response to the disaster.

Foreign Affairs Ministry to replace passports lost or damaged in floods within a week
Foreign Affairs Ministry to replace passports lost or damaged in floods within a week
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