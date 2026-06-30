‘Fix your attitude’ — A Plus tells Ghanaians after deadly Accra floods
Kwame Asare Obeng has stirred debate after telling flood victims to “fix your attitude” following the recent Accra floods.
The Gomoa Central MP argued that politicians alone cannot solve Ghana’s flooding crisis without behavioural change from citizens.
His comments have triggered mixed reactions, with some backing his stance.
Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has sparked debate after telling flood victims and Ghanaians to “fix” their attitude following Monday’s devastating floods in Accra.
In a strongly worded social media video, he questioned public behaviour and suggested that repeated flooding in Ghana cannot be blamed solely on politicians or government officials.
His comments come after torrential rains on Monday caused severe flooding across parts of Accra, displacing residents, damaging homes and businesses, and leaving major roads submerged.
Preliminary meteorological data indicated that approximately 140 millimetres of rainfall fell on the capital, far above the highest single-day rainfall recorded last year, which stood at about 56 millimetres.
Reacting to the disaster, A Plus argued that while government officials can provide emergency response and support, lasting solutions require behavioural change among citizens.
READ ALSO: Mahama orders release of GH₵300 million for flood relief, deploys military to support rescue operations
“The truth is one and one only and I have to say it. As you saw yesterday, there was flooding. The only thing the President can do for you is fly over in a helicopter, observe the situation, and express sympathy,” he said.
His remarks appeared to reference President John Dramani Mahama’s aerial inspection of flood-hit communities, during which the President assessed damage and announced emergency relief support for affected residents.
A Plus also took a swipe at politicians who, in his view, create the impression of solving problems through symbolic public appearances.
“The good and young guys like John Dumelo can wear boots and shorts and walk around pretending to solve the problem, but they can’t do anything,” he said.
The MP insisted that public attitudes toward sanitation, waste disposal and environmental responsibility remain central to Ghana’s recurring flood crisis.
“If you do not change your attitude, politicians can’t do everything for you,” he added.
A Plus further argued that political leaders must be honest with citizens, even when the message is hurts.
Politicians have to tell you the truth, no matter how the truth hurts. The politician can never solve your problem.
He warned that unless public behaviour changes, the cycle of flooding and public outrage will continue.
We’ll meet on this same platform if the rain comes back again and discuss this same problem. You guys have a problem.
Flooding in Accra has remained one of Ghana’s most persistent urban challenges. Experts and agencies including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have repeatedly cited clogged drains, poor urban planning, and uncontrolled development as key drivers of the crisis.
🇬🇭 “the truth is only one as I have to speak it. As you saw yesterday, there was flooding. The only thing the President can do for you is fly over in a helicopter, observe the situation, and express sympathy.— we love ghana (@weloveghana042) June 30, 2026
MPs like John Dumelo—good guys—may wear boots and walk around… pic.twitter.com/gf7JnxbaM4
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