Advertisement

‘Fix your attitude’ — A Plus tells Ghanaians after deadly Accra floods

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:17 - 30 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus
Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus
Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has sparked controversy after telling flood victims to “fix your attitude,” arguing that poor public behaviour contributes to recurring flooding in Accra following Monday’s devastating rains.
Advertisement

  • Kwame Asare Obeng has stirred debate after telling flood victims to “fix your attitude” following the recent Accra floods.

  • The Gomoa Central MP argued that politicians alone cannot solve Ghana’s flooding crisis without behavioural change from citizens.

  • His comments have triggered mixed reactions, with some backing his stance.

Advertisement

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has sparked debate after telling flood victims and Ghanaians to “fix” their attitude following Monday’s devastating floods in Accra.

READ ALSO: Dr Bawumia calls for state of emergency after deadly Accra floods

In a strongly worded social media video, he questioned public behaviour and suggested that repeated flooding in Ghana cannot be blamed solely on politicians or government officials.

His comments come after torrential rains on Monday caused severe flooding across parts of Accra, displacing residents, damaging homes and businesses, and leaving major roads submerged. 

Advertisement

Preliminary meteorological data indicated that approximately 140 millimetres of rainfall fell on the capital, far above the highest single-day rainfall recorded last year, which stood at about 56 millimetres.

Reacting to the disaster, A Plus argued that while government officials can provide emergency response and support, lasting solutions require behavioural change among citizens.

READ ALSO: Mahama orders release of GH₵300 million for flood relief, deploys military to support rescue operations

“The truth is one and one only and I have to say it. As you saw yesterday, there was flooding. The only thing the President can do for you is fly over in a helicopter, observe the situation, and express sympathy,” he said.

His remarks appeared to reference President John Dramani Mahama’s aerial inspection of flood-hit communities, during which the President assessed damage and announced emergency relief support for affected residents.

Advertisement

A Plus also took a swipe at politicians who, in his view, create the impression of solving problems through symbolic public appearances.

“The good and young guys like John Dumelo can wear boots and shorts and walk around pretending to solve the problem, but they can’t do anything,” he said.

The MP insisted that public attitudes toward sanitation, waste disposal and environmental responsibility remain central to Ghana’s recurring flood crisis.

“If you do not change your attitude, politicians can’t do everything for you,” he added.

READ ALSO: Mahama orders post-flood relief for affected persons

Advertisement

A Plus further argued that political leaders must be honest with citizens, even when the message is hurts.

Politicians have to tell you the truth, no matter how the truth hurts. The politician can never solve your problem.

He  warned that unless public behaviour changes, the cycle of flooding and public outrage will continue.

We’ll meet on this same platform if the rain comes back again and discuss this same problem. You guys have a problem.

Flooding in Accra has remained one of Ghana’s most persistent urban challenges. Experts and agencies including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have repeatedly cited clogged drains, poor urban planning, and uncontrolled development as key drivers of the crisis.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
President-elect Donald Trump wants to implement high tariffs on imported goods.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Entertainment
30.06.2026
President Trump loses Supreme Court fight to end birthright citizenship in the US
Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz | Photo via Getty Images
Sports
30.06.2026
Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz sends heartfelt message to victims of deadly Accra floods
Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus
News
30.06.2026
‘Fix your attitude’ — A Plus tells Ghanaians after deadly Accra floods
Ghana records heaviest monthly rainfall ever as June 2026 sets new record
News
30.06.2026
Ghana records heaviest monthly rainfall ever as June 2026 sets new record
AFCON TROPHY
Sports
30.06.2026
CAF rejects proposal to expand AFCON from 24 to 28 teams after executive vote
Lilwin promises Benjamin Asare a brand-new car if Black Stars reach World Cup semi-finals
Entertainment
30.06.2026
Lilwin promises Benjamin Asare a brand-new car if Black Stars reach World Cup semi-finals