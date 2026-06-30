CAF rejects proposal to expand AFCON from 24 to 28 teams after executive vote

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected a proposal to expand the Africa Cup of Nations from 24 to 28 teams, according to The Guardian, ending plans that would have taken effect from the 2028 tournament amid internal debate over the competition’s future structure.

Confederation of African Football has rejected plans to expand the Africa Cup of Nations from 24 to 28 teams, according to The Guardian.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe had proposed the expansion, but it was voted down by the executive committee.

The AFCON will remain a 24-team tournament as discussions continue on improving African football competitions and future formats.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected a proposal to expand the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from 24 to 28 teams, according to a report by The Guardian, ending discussions over a controversial format change for the continent’s biggest football tournament.

The proposal, reportedly championed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe, would have increased the number of participating nations from 24 to 28 beginning with the 2028 AFCON edition.

South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals and CAF President

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However, The Guardian reports that the idea was voted down by CAF’s Executive Committee after facing strong opposition from members who questioned both its necessity and timing.

According to 2 CAF Executive Committee members who spoke to The Guardian on condition of anonymity, the proposal was overwhelmingly rejected during internal deliberations.

“We took a round-robin vote and the proposal was soundly rejected. It was a very bad idea. I do not know why Motsepe proposed it in the first place. There is absolutely no reason for it,” one committee member told The Guardian.

A second committee member claimed Motsepe had introduced the proposal without first consulting the executive committee, raising concerns about the decision-making process within CAF.

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The expansion idea was first publicly raised by Motsepe in February 2026 during a press conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where he suggested enlarging the competition could further boost African football’s global appeal and commercial growth.

The current 24-team format was introduced in 2019, replacing the previous 16-team structure.

That expansion was as a major step in increasing inclusivity and competitiveness across African football, giving more nations access to the tournament.

Despite rejecting the 28-team proposal, CAF insists broader discussions about improving AFCON remain ongoing.

CAF Communications Director Luxolo September told The Guardian that tournament expansion was only one part of a wider conversation around modernising CAF competitions.

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CAF Communications Director Luxolo

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“For the last two years or so, CAF leadership has been discussing both in person and through written communication the implementation of the vision of making CAF competitions, in particular, the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, world-class,” he said.

He added:

The debate and discussion is not limited to one aspect. The conversation on the CAF Africa Cup of Nations format is an ongoing discussion within CAF.

The decision means the AFCON will remain a 24-team competition for now, preserving the existing format that includes six groups of four teams, followed by knockout rounds.