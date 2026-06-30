Ismael Saibari of Morocco celebrates as he scores a penalty kick in the penalty shoot-out during the round of 32 match between the Netherlands and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft | Photo via IMAGO

Ismael Saibari of Morocco celebrates as he scores a penalty kick in the penalty shoot-out during the round of 32 match between the Netherlands and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft | Photo via IMAGO

Morocco beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Morocco booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

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Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as Morocco's hero, producing a crucial save in the shootout before Ismael Saibari converted the decisive penalty to set up a last-16 clash with co-hosts Canada.

The Atlas Lions showed remarkable resilience after trailing late in normal time. The Netherlands looked destined for victory when Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock after a well-worked move involving substitutes Wout Weghorst and Crysencio Summerville.

Weghorst made an immediate impact after coming off the bench in the 71st minute, heading a long ball into the path of Summerville, who unselfishly squared the ball for Gakpo to tap home and give the Dutch the advantage.

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However, Morocco responded in dramatic fashion deep into stoppage time. Issa Diop rose highest to meet Chemsdine Talbi's dangerous cross, directing a header beyond Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to force extra time and keep Morocco's World Cup hopes alive.

Both goalkeepers played pivotal roles throughout an evenly contested encounter.

Verbruggen produced a series of impressive saves to deny Morocco, including a superb reflex stop from Neil El Aynaoui's close-range effort and another excellent intervention to push Achraf Hakimi's powerful strike over the crossbar.

At the other end, Bounou was equally impressive, making several key saves, including a strong stop to deny Micky van de Ven's fierce effort.

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Morocco came close to taking the lead early in the second half when Hakimi rattled the crossbar, while Van de Ven later made a crucial block to prevent the Atlas Lions captain from finding the net.

Extra time offered few clear-cut opportunities, but Morocco nearly won the match when Soufiane Rahimi broke through on goal, only for Verbruggen to produce a stunning save.

With neither side able to find a winner, the tie was decided by penalties.

The shootout proved dramatic, as both teams missed several spot kicks. Teun Koopmeiners converted for the Netherlands, while Neil El Aynaoui and Justin Kluivert both struck the woodwork for their respective sides.

Further misses from Quinten Timber and Achraf Hakimi kept the contest finely balanced before Bounou made the defining intervention, brilliantly saving Summerville's penalty.

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That save paved the way for Saibari, who calmly converted the winning kick to send Morocco into the next round and condemn the Netherlands to another painful World Cup exit on penalties.