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A-Plus claims musicians who constantly criticise MUSIGA have ‘finished’ careers (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:03 - 17 August 2026
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Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus
Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus
Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has sparked debate with his assertion that musicians who frequently criticise the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) are largely artistes whose careers are no longer active.
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  • A-Plus claims musicians who consistently criticise MUSIGA are largely artistes whose careers are no longer active.

  • He challenged critics to identify one currently active musician who is leading sustained criticism of MUSIGA, while also extending his comments to GHAMRO.

  • A-Plus's remarks have reignited discussion about the effectiveness of MUSIGA and GHAMRO in representing musicians and protecting their professional interests.

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Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, the MP questioned why established and currently active musicians do not appear to be at the forefront of criticism against the union.

He said;

If you see someone seriously and consistently criticising MUSIGA, that musician's career is over. Show me one active artiste who is championing MUSIGA's issues. It is not limited to only MUSIGA; GHAMRO is also part

A-Plus extended his argument to the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), which is responsible for collecting and distributing royalties on behalf of music rights holders.

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His comments come amid longstanding discussions within Ghana's music industry about the effectiveness of institutions responsible for representing musicians and protecting their professional interests.

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is the umbrella body representing musicians and other professionals within the country's music industry.

The organisation was established in 1975 following the formal incorporation of the union, although its roots can be traced to earlier efforts to organise Ghanaian musicians.

MUSIGA has historically advocated for the professional, economic and welfare interests of musicians, while also engaging stakeholders on issues including copyright, royalties and policies affecting the creative sector.

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The union also provides various forms of support to members, including assistance with copyright-related matters, contracts and welfare concerns.

MUSIGA has regional structures across Ghana's 16 regions as part of efforts to make its services more accessible to musicians.

Veteran musician Bessa Simons currently serves as president of the union.

Over the years, MUSIGA has remained an important part of conversations surrounding the development of Ghana's music industry.

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The union has also been involved in initiatives focused on improving the welfare of musicians and advocating for stronger protections for creative professionals.

READ MORE: 'I’m going to compete with Van Vicker for Ghana Actors’ Guild presidency' – Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win

Meanwhile, GHAMRO plays a distinct role by administering royalties for music creators and rights holders.

A-Plus's comments are therefore likely to fuel further discussion about whether Ghana's major music industry institutions are adequately serving the needs of both established and emerging artistes.

@omanpatv Any musician you hear constantly criticizing MUSIGA is probably trying to use the platform to get attention and revive a career that is no longer active.#fypシ゚viral🖤tiktok #omanpatv #fyp #NhyiraNews #latestvideo ♬ original sound - OMANPA TV
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Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus
Entertainment
17.08.2026
A-Plus claims musicians who constantly criticise MUSIGA have ‘finished’ careers (VIDEO)