FDA Warns Against Improper Use of Chemicals to Ripen Plantain

FDA Warns Against Improper Use of Chemicals to Ripen Plantain

Plantain ripening claims at Madina market: What the FDA found and what consumers should know

The FDA identified Ethemax used for plantain ripening at Madina Market. Learn what the investigation found and safety tips for Ghana consumers.

FDA identified Ethemax as the product reportedly used to speed up plantain ripening at Madina Market.

The Authority warned that improper chemical use could pose food-safety concerns.

Consumers should buy from trusted sources and wash fresh produce thoroughly before consumption.

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Plantain is a familiar part of many Ghanaian meals, whether it ends up as kelewele, fried plantain, ampesi or simply served alongside a favourite stew. So when a video suggesting that chemicals were being used to speed up the ripening of plantain at the Madina Market started circulating on social media, it was understandable that many consumers would have questions.

Is the plantain safe? What chemical was reportedly being used? Should consumers be worried?

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has now investigated the claims and provided some preliminary findings.

The FDA, together with the Environmental Health Unit of the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, engaged traders at the market as well as the individual featured in the video to establish what had happened.

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Here is what the Authority found and what consumers should know.

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FDA's Finding

According to the FDA, its investigation established that the product reportedly being used by some traders to accelerate the ripening of plantain is Ethemax.

The product contains Ethephon 480 g/L SL as its active ingredient and is labelled as a plant growth regulator.

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The FDA also noted that the product carries a “Harmful” hazard warning.

The investigation further identified the trader involved in the sale and distribution of the product within the market, and the FDA said it had a meaningful engagement with her.

Why is the FDA concerned?

The FDA's concern is about the unauthorised or inappropriate use of agricultural chemicals.

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The Authority has advised that agricultural chemicals should be used strictly according to their approved conditions of use and label instructions.

This is important because using a product incorrectly, including applying the wrong concentration or using it on commodities for which it has not been authorised, may create food-safety concerns.

The FDA has therefore cautioned against the indiscriminate use of chemicals or other substances to accelerate the ripening of plantain.

According to the Authority, inappropriate use may result in unacceptable chemical residues and potentially compromise food safety.

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What should consumers do?

For consumers, the FDA's advice is fairly straightforward.

The Authority is encouraging the public to buy fruits and vegetables from trusted sources.

Consumers are also advised to wash fresh produce thoroughly with potable water before consumption.

At the same time, consumers should avoid relying solely on claims circulating on social media when making decisions about food safety. In this case, the FDA carried out an investigation to establish what was actually involved.

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What about traders?

The FDA has also made it clear that traders and other users of agricultural chemicals must follow the approved instructions for such products.

Using chemicals in ways that are not authorised, including applying them at incorrect concentrations or to commodities for which they are not approved, can raise food-safety concerns.

The FDA said it is taking appropriate regulatory action, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, against those engaged in the unauthorised sale, distribution or inappropriate use of the product.

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The FDA said it will continue its food-safety education and market surveillance activities to promote the safe handling and marketing of fruits and vegetables.

It also encouraged members of the public to report suspected unsafe food handling, processing, storage or inappropriate chemical use for investigation.

For consumers, the key message is not to panic, but to stay informed and cautious.