GRIDCo completes first-phase repairs on Ashaiman-Tema-Achimota line, tower replacement set for August 23

GRIDCo has completed the first phase of repair works on the Ashaiman section of the Tema-Achimota transmission line, with tower replacement scheduled for August 23.

GRIDCo has completed the first phase of repair works on the Ashaiman section of the Tema-Achimota transmission line.

Power has been restored following the preliminary maintenance works carried out on August 16.

The affected transmission tower will be replaced on Sunday, August 23, with possible power interruptions expected.

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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has completed the first phase of repair works on the Ashaiman section of the 161kV Tema-Achimota transmission line, with power restored to affected customers.

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In a statement issued on August 16 the company said:

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The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the public that it has successfully completed the initial phase of repair works on the Ashaiman section of the 161kV Tema-Achimota transmission line.

GRIDCo said its engineers carried out the preliminary works on Sunday, August 16, 2026, as part of efforts to repair the damaged section of the line.

The next and final phase will involve replacing the affected transmission tower. GRIDCo said the work will be carried out on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

“The remaining phase of the work, which involves the replacement of the affected transmission tower following a welding explosion in July, will be undertaken on Sunday, 23 August 2026,” it said.

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According to GRIDCo, the tower was damaged following a welding explosion in July. The company said it will work with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to notify customers and communities that could be affected by the next phase, including any possible power interruptions.

“In collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), we will provide prior information to customers and communities in areas that may be affected by the planned works, including any associated power supply interruptions,” the company said.

“GRIDCo will continue to work diligently to complete the tower replacement and restore the full integrity, reliability, and resilience of the transmission line,” it added.

GRIDCo is therefore urging the public to cooperate with the planned works as engineers complete the tower replacement.

READ ALSO: GRIDCo urges encroachers to vacate transmission line corridors in one month or face legal action

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