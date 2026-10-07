Top 8 longest unbeaten runs in men’s international football history

Spain have set a new benchmark in international football with a 42-match unbeaten run. See the top eight longest unbeaten streaks in men’s football history.

Going unbeaten for an extended period in international football is one of the clearest signs of consistency, resilience, and quality at the highest level.

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Across generations, several national teams have produced remarkable unbeaten streaks, with Spain, Italy, Argentina, Brazil, and two of Africa’s strongest football nations featuring prominently among the longest runs ever recorded.

Spain currently leads the way after extending their remarkable unbeaten streak to 42 matches, while Italy and Argentina occupy the next two positions with 37 and 36 matches, respectively.

Here is a look at the top eight longest unbeaten runs in men’s international football history, with tied positions resulting in 10 entries.

1. Spain – 42 matches

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Spain s Rodri kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain currently hold the record for the longest unbeaten run in men’s international football history, having gone 42 matches without defeat since 2024.

During the streak, La Roja has recorded 33 wins and nine draws under the leadership of head coach Luis de la Fuente.

The run began after Spain's 1-0 defeat to Colombia on March 22, 2024, with their unbeaten sequence starting with a 3-3 draw against Brazil on March 26, 2024.

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Spain's run has also delivered major silverware, with the team winning UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the streak.

Their latest recorded match in the run was a 2-1 victory over Croatia on October 6, 2026, and the unbeaten sequence remains ongoing.

2. Italy – 37 matches

Fabio Cannavaro lifts the World Cup for Italy in 2006

Italy occupied second place with a 37-match unbeaten run between 2018 and 2021.

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The Azzurri recorded 28 wins and nine draws during the sequence under coach Roberto Mancini.

The run began with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine on October 10, 2018, following Italy's 1-0 defeat to Portugal a month earlier.

One of the defining moments of the streak came at UEFA Euro 2020, where Italy lifted the trophy after defeating England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Italy's unbeaten run eventually came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Spain on October 6, 2021.

3. Argentina – 36 matches

Messi during the match between the national teams of Argentina and Benin on October 6, 2026, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The match will be the last time Leo Messi wears the Albiceleste jersey after announcing his retirement from international soccer.

Argentina produced one of the most impressive unbeaten runs in modern international football under Lionel Scaloni.

The Albiceleste went 36 matches unbeaten between 2019 and 2022, recording 25 wins and 11 draws.

The sequence began with a 2-1 victory over Chile on July 6, 2019, after Argentina's 2-0 defeat to Brazil had brought their previous run to an end.

Argentina won two major trophies during the streak: the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 Finalissima.

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Their remarkable run finally ended at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, when Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina with a 2-1 victory on November 22, 2022.

4. Brazil – 35 matches

Brazil 2014 FIFA World cup

Brazil's legendary generation of the 1990s recorded a 35-match unbeaten run between 1993 and 1996.

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The Seleção won 29 matches and drew six during the sequence, which was overseen by coaches Carlos Alberto Parreira and Mario Zagallo.

The run included Brazil's triumph at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, when they defeated Italy on penalties in the final to claim the world title.

Brazil's unbeaten sequence eventually came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico on January 21, 1996.

4. Spain – 35 matches

Spain Wins 2026 World Cup Final Lamine Yamal celebrates after winning the 2026 World Cup on the day of the final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium | Photo via IMAGO

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Spain also recorded a 35-match unbeaten run between 2007 and 2009, placing them level with Brazil in fourth position.

During the streak, Spain registered an extraordinary 32 wins and three draws.

The run was a defining period for Spanish football and included their triumph at UEFA Euro 2008.

The sequence eventually ended at the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup, when Spain suffered a 2-0 defeat to the United States on June 24, 2009.

6. Senegal – 33 matches

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Sadio Mane lifts AFCON title with Senegal in Morocco.| Photo via Getty Images

Senegal are among the highest-ranked African nations on the list after putting together a 33-match unbeaten run between 2023 and 2025.

The Teranga Lions recorded 22 wins and 11 draws during the streak under coaches Aliou Cissé and Pape Thiaw.

The sequence began with a 1-0 victory over Cameroon on October 16, 2023, following a 1-0 defeat to Algeria the previous month.

Senegal's impressive run eventually came to an end when Brazil defeated them 2-0 on November 15, 2025.

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6. Morocco – 33 matches

Morocco

Morocco also reached 33 matches without defeat, matching Senegal's record.

The Atlas Lions achieved the feat between 2025 and 2026, winning 25 matches and drawing eight.

The run began with a 3-1 victory over Zambia on August 14, 2025, following Morocco's 1-0 defeat to Kenya four days earlier.

Under Walid Regragui and Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco also won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations during the unbeaten sequence.

Their run eventually ended against France, who recorded a 2-0 victory over Morocco on July 9, 2026.

8. Argentina – 31 matches

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates victory with the trophy after winning the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo: VCG via AP

Argentina's football history features another remarkable unbeaten streak, this time from the early 1990s.

Under coach Alfio Basile, Argentina went 31 matches unbeaten between 1991 and 1993, recording 18 wins and 13 draws.

The run started with a 2-0 victory over Hungary on February 19, 1991, following Argentina's 1-0 defeat to West Germany in July 1990.

Argentina won three major titles during the sequence: the 1991 Copa América, the 1992 FIFA Confederations Cup, and the 1993 Copa América.

Their unbeaten run ended when Colombia defeated Argentina 2-1 on August 15, 1993.

8. Spain – 31 matches

Spain beat 10-man Lionel Messi-led Argentina to win World Cup 2026, claim second title in history

Spain's remarkable record also includes a 31-match unbeaten run between 1994 and 1998.

The Spanish side recorded 20 wins and 11 draws during the streak under coach Javier Clemente.

The run began with a 2-1 victory over Cyprus on September 7, 1994, following Spain's 2-1 defeat to Italy in July of that year.

Spain's sequence finally ended when France won 1-0 on January 28, 1998.

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8. Morocco – 31 matches

Morocco male national team

Morocco features for the second time on the list after recording a 31-match unbeaten run between 2019 and 2022.

The Atlas Lions won 25 matches and drew six during the sequence under coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Their run started with a 3-0 victory over Algeria on October 19, 2019, following a 3-2 defeat to Gabon four days earlier.

Morocco also won the African Nations Championship during the streak.