First batch of 1,000 National Service Personnel to begin military training on November 30

The first batch of 1,000 selected National Service Personnel will begin a month-long military training programme at Bundase on November 30, 2026.

The first batch of 1,000 selected National Service Personnel will begin military training at Bundase on November 30, 2026.

The exercise will run in two batches, with the second group reporting on January 10, 2027.

The programme aims to promote discipline, patriotism, teamwork and leadership among participants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first batch of 1,000 National Service Personnel selected for a military training programme will begin a month-long exercise at the Battle Training Camp (BTC) in Bundase on November 30, 2026.

The initiative, which is being implemented through the National Service Authority, is aimed at instilling discipline, patriotism and leadership skills in selected young people to prepare them to contribute to national development.

According to Colonel Francis Bannerman, Course Director of the programme, the training will be conducted in two batches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during a visit by the Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, to the camp on Saturday, November 21, he said the first group would undergo training from November 30 to December 30, 2026.

The second batch is expected to report to the camp from January 10 to February 5, 2027.

Lieutenant General Agyapong visited the facility to assess its preparedness to receive the participants, including the availability of training facilities, accommodation and other logistical arrangements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme is designed to equip the selected National Service Personnel with discipline, practical skills and values that promote teamwork, leadership and a stronger sense of responsibility towards the country.