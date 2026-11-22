GTEC has frozen new PhD admissions across Ghanaian tertiary institutions pending an audit of doctoral programmes, supervision and academic standards.

GTEC has suspended new PhD admissions nationwide pending a doctoral training audit.

The audit will assess accreditation, supervision, research facilities and completion rates.

GTEC says it is identifying qualified PhD holders to support universities but does not recruit lecturers.

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has placed a freeze on new admissions into PhD programmes across tertiary institutions as it prepares to conduct a nationwide audit of doctoral training.

According to a report by 3News, GTEC Director-General, Professor Abdullah Jinapor, announced the decision at the University of Mines and Technology's (UMaT) 19th Congregation in Tarkwa.

He explained that the audit will examine the accreditation status of doctoral programmes, student enrolment figures, the qualifications of supervisors, research facilities, completion rates and the integrity of thesis examinations.

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The exercise, he said, is intended to protect the quality and international reputation of doctoral qualifications awarded by Ghanaian universities, rather than punish institutions.

Its purpose is not to punish; it is to protect the credibility of the Ghanaian doctorate, so that a PhD earned in Ghana commands respect at home and abroad, he said.

Professor Jinapor also raised concerns about what he described as excessive admissions into some doctoral programmes, questioning whether institutions enrolling large numbers of PhD students have enough qualified supervisors and resources to support their research.

He cited an institution that had admitted more than 250 PhD students, including 52 into a single programme, as an example of the concerns surrounding supervision capacity and academic standards.

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He warned that institutions operating doctoral programmes primarily for financial gain risk having them suspended.

Those that are doing well, like UMaT, we’ll allow you to. But those that are producing them for the sake of money, we are going to stop it. So, in the meantime, GTEC, unfortunately, is putting a freeze on the acceptance of new PhD applications until we are done with this exercise, he stated.

GTEC clarifies role in university lecturer recruitment

Meanwhile, Professor Jinapor has dismissed claims that GTEC is recruiting lecturers for universities, clarifying that the responsibility remains with individual tertiary institutions.

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He explained that the Commission is only helping universities identify qualified PhD holders to address staffing shortages and strengthen academic capacity.

He disclosed that GTEC had identified 97 PhD holders through the initiative, some of whom had expressed interest in taking up academic positions.

GTEC does not recruit, appoint or post lecturers to any institution. Recruitment remains the responsibility of each institution under its own Act, statutes and appointment procedures. And that autonomy remains fully intact, he stressed.