GTEC warns universities against admitting more PhD students than they can support

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has cautioned universities against over-admitting PhD students beyond their supervisory capacity. Director-General Prof. Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor stressed that quality must take precedence over quantity to protect academic standards.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has cautioned universities against admitting more doctoral students than they have the capacity to supervise, warning that the practice could undermine the quality and credibility of PhD education in Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), GTEC Director-General Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor gave the warning at the graduation ceremony of the African University of Communication and Business (AUCB) in Accra on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

A total of 350 students graduated at the ceremony, comprising 206 undergraduates and 144 postgraduate students.

GTEC calls for quality over quantity

Advertisement

Advertisement

Professor Jinapor said doctoral education was critical to developing future researchers, lecturers and policy thinkers, but stressed that universities must not allow the desire to increase enrolment to compromise academic standards.

He explained that the expansion of doctoral programmes must be supported by an adequate number of qualified supervisors, research facilities, library resources and funding to ensure effective supervision and quality research.

“Growth in numbers must never outpace capacity,” he said.

The GTEC Director-General noted that doctoral education required years of rigorous study, original research and examination, adding that universities should not treat PhD programmes as commercial products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He urged universities, particularly newly chartered institutions, to ensure that doctoral admissions reflected their actual capacity, emphasising that quality must take precedence over quantity in postgraduate education.

Universities urged to embrace technology without lowering standards

Professor Jinapor also called on universities to adapt their teaching and research to prepare graduates for an increasingly technology-driven economy.

He identified artificial intelligence (AI), automation, big data, digital platforms and cybersecurity as areas reshaping professional and economic activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While acknowledging that online, blended and distance learning could expand access to tertiary education, he cautioned institutions against using digital delivery as a means of lowering academic standards.

He said online degrees must have the same value as qualifications obtained through on-campus learning, requiring accredited programmes, qualified faculty, reliable digital platforms, credible assessment systems and adequate student support.

The GTEC boss further encouraged graduates to embrace lifelong learning and develop the ability to work with emerging technologies while maintaining independent thinking, integrity and sound judgement.

“Do not compete with technology. Learn to work intelligently with technology,” he advised.

GTEC warns against unaccredited institutions

Professor Jinapor disclosed that GTEC had intensified public education on recognised institutions and accredited learning centres to protect prospective students from enrolling in unaccredited programmes.

He said the Commission issued a public notice in July 2026 identifying 15 unaccredited learning centres and institutions whose institutional accreditation had expired.

An updated list of 110 unrecognised institutions was subsequently published in September 2026.