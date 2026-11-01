Trump agrees to grant visa to mother of 15-year old boy who was murdered in New York

This is most appreciated @NYCMayor The Government of Ghana welcomes your intervention and President Trump’s timely decision. We have always known we can count on our own Kwame Mamdani. I spoke with the mother of Javits Frimpong yesterday and assigned officials of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist her with the visa application process. Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi’s pain as a loving mother is unimaginable and indeed everything must be done to ensure she is present to pay her respects. The Mahama Administration will take care of the full cost of Madam Adu Gyamfi’s travels and also stands ready to contribute towards a dignifying funeral. We resolve to continue to work together in securing justice for Javits.