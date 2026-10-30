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15-year-old Ghanaian boy shot dead in New York; father recounts heartbreaking ordeal

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:53 - 30 October 2026
Thomas Frimpong, father of Jarvits Frimpong who was shot dead (left) and Javits Frimpong (right)
Thomas Frimpong, father of Jarvits Frimpong who was shot dead (left) and Javits Frimpong (right)
Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who moved to the U.S. a year ago, was tragically shot dead on his way to school in the Bronx. His father revealed the teen had recently faced bullying at school.
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  • 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong was shot dead while walking to school in the Bronx, New York.

  • His father, Thomas Frimpong, says his son had complained of bullying at school before the fatal shooting.

  • Police are searching for three teenage suspects, but no arrests had been made as of October 30, 2026.

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A 15-year-old Ghanaian boy has been shot dead while walking to school in the Bronx, New York, with his father raising concerns that bullying at school may have been linked to the attack.

READ ALSO: NPP steps up pressure for Ablakwa’s removal with planned protest on November 3

The victim, identified by police as Javits Frimpong, was shot in the abdomen shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Police officers rushed him to the Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Javits Frimpong
Javits Frimpong
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According to ABC7 New York, surveillance footage showed a person fleeing the scene in a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a mask. Investigators are on a hunt for three teenagers with no arrests made so far.

Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong, said he moved his son from Ghana to the United States about a year ago in the hope of giving him a better life.

Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong
Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong

Recalling the morning of the shooting, Thomas said he had woken his son before leaving home.

“This morning I woke him up. He came and opened the door for me and I left," Thomas said.
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The teenager's mother remains in Ghana. Thomas said she was struggling to accept the news of her son's death.

“She couldn't talk. She's crying. She said unless she sees the body, she won't believe it,” he said.

The grieving father also believes bullying at his son's school may have played a role in the incident.

He said that the school principal had informed him three days before the shooting that two students who had allegedly bullied Javits had been suspended for a week.

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Thomas also said his son had complained about being bullied and that he believed the teenager had been defending himself during a previous confrontation.

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“The principal told me Javits is innocent. Javits is innocent. He was defending himself,” he said.

Police are continuing their search for the three teenagers believed to be connected to the shooting.

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