Sir Patrick Stewart dies at 86: 8 things to know about the ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ legend

Veteran British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, has died at the age of 86.

Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for Star Trek and X-Men, has died aged 86 after battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

The veteran actor built a celebrated career spanning more than six decades across theatre, television and film, earning a knighthood for his contribution to drama.

His final on-screen appearance will be as Professor X in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His family announced his death in a statement shared on his official Instagram account on Thursday, October 29, 2026. He died at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 28, following what the family described as a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Here is everything to know about the celebrated actor, his career, his most memorable roles and the tributes following his death.

1. He died at the age of 86

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sir Patrick Stewart died on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at his home in Los Angeles, aged 86.

His family confirmed the news in a statement posted on his official Instagram account the following day, saying he was surrounded by his beloved wife, Sunny, during his final moments.

The statement also revealed that he had been living with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

2. He was best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek

One of Stewart's most celebrated roles was Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He first portrayed the character when the science-fiction television series premiered in 1987. The show ran for seven seasons, establishing him as one of the franchise's most recognisable figures.

He later reprised the role in several Star Trek films and the television series Star Trek: Picard, which further cemented his place in the franchise's history.

3. He portrayed Professor X in the X-Men franchise

Beyond Star Trek, Stewart became widely recognised for playing Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in the X-Men films.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made his debut as the leader of the mutant team in the 2000 film X-Men and went on to reprise the character in several instalments.

His portrayal of the wise and compassionate mutant leader made him a familiar face among Marvel and superhero film fans.

Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86

4. He had a distinguished career in theatre

Before achieving international fame on television and in films, Stewart built his reputation as a stage actor.

He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s and spent several years performing in productions of William Shakespeare's works.

His theatre career included appearances in productions such as Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice and Hamlet. He also performed on Broadway and in London's West End.

His stage work earned him two Laurence Olivier Awards, including one for his performance in Antony and Cleopatra and another for Hamlet.

5. He was knighted for his contribution to drama

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2010, Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama.

The honour recognised his contribution to British theatre and the wider entertainment industry throughout a career spanning several decades.

He also received multiple award nominations during his career, including four Primetime Emmy nominations, and won a Grammy Award for his narration of Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf.

Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86

6. Avengers: Doomsday will feature his final on-screen appearance

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Stewart has died, audiences will have another opportunity to see him portray Professor X in Marvel's upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

The film, scheduled for release in December 2026, will feature his final on-screen appearance.

Marvel Studios paid tribute to the actor, acknowledging his contribution to the X-Men franchise and the lasting impression he made on generations of viewers.

The studio described him as “a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman” and extended its condolences to his wife, children, friends and fans.

READ MORE: King Promise says Ghanaian music can go global without copying foreign sounds

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. He was married to Sunny Ozell

Stewart was married to American singer and songwriter Sunny Ozell, whom he wed in 2013.

His family statement specifically acknowledged Ozell's care and support during his final days, describing her as his beloved wife.

Before marrying Ozell, Stewart had been married twice. He had two children, Daniel and Sophia, with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. His death has prompted tributes from the entertainment industry

Following the announcement of his death, colleagues, co-stars and entertainment figures paid tribute to the actor.

Marvel Studios remembered him for bringing Professor Charles Xavier to life with “extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity”.

His contribution to Star Trek and the wider entertainment industry was also recognised by those who worked alongside him and the millions of fans who followed his career.

Stewart leaves behind a legacy spanning more than six decades, with memorable performances across theatre, television and film.

Advertisement