'Group breakups are caused by ego, not money or women' - Praye Tietia

Ghanaian musician Praye Tietia believes ego and the desire for individual recognition are among the biggest threats to the survival of music groups, arguing that growing fame can create divisions among members.

The musician argues that the desire for individual recognition, especially when one member feels more important than others, can create divisions within a group.

Tietia maintains that fairly shared earnings should not cause conflict, but friendships and conversations with outsiders can influence members’ perceptions of their roles.

He encouraged aspiring musicians to establish clear expectations, respect one another and focus on shared goals, adding that Praye’s members have learnt from past mistakes and may perform together on one stage soon.

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Speaking during a TikTok live session with comedian and musician Ajeezay, the Praye member challenged the widely held belief that financial disagreements and relationships with women are the main reasons music groups split.

Drawing from his own experience, he said tensions often emerge when one member begins to see themselves as more important than the others or believes they contribute more to the group's success.

He said;

I can say group breakups, from my experience, are caused by ego. It's not money or women that normally break groups. It's just a perception out there, but it's not correct. When you start getting fame, it will get to a point where one will feel like he's the favourite one among the group, or maybe he's the one who sings the most choruses or something like that. It's all ego

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Tietia argued that money should not necessarily become a source of conflict when members agree to share their earnings fairly. However, he acknowledged that differences in friendships and the influence of people outside the group can fuel misunderstandings.

He explained that the friends he associated with during his time in Praye were different from those of his colleague Eugene. According to him, conversations with these separate social circles can influence members' perceptions of their importance within a group.

He said;

If it's money, we all share the money equally, so money can't cause any confusion. The set of friends I made when we were a group are totally different from Eugene's friends. The set of friends you will have and the kind of conversations you will have with them, putting in your head that you're the best among them, if you don't think well, that will also bring issues

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Despite the challenges that can arise when musicians work together, Tietia described group membership as a worthwhile experience and encouraged aspiring artistes not to abandon the idea simply because some established groups have broken up.

READ MORE: King Promise says Ghanaian music can go global without copying foreign sounds

He advised those planning to form music groups to agree on their expectations from the outset, maintain mutual respect and remain committed to a shared vision.

He said;

Group is a very beautiful thing to do and as it's always said, two heads are always better than one. If you can form a group with a friend or someone you think you have something in common with and you can come up with something good together, it's a beautiful thing

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He further urged musicians to avoid allowing outsiders to interfere with their relationships, stressing the importance of setting clear goals and working towards creating music with lasting appeal.

He added;

Don't let the groups who have fallen out discourage you if you think you can team up with someone. Right from the beginning, outline everything and note that you're all working towards a common goal. Make a good song, put it out there and make sure it lasts. Just respect each other and don't listen to outsiders and you will be fine

Reflecting on the group's journey, Tietia said the members of Praye had learnt valuable lessons from their previous challenges and were now back together.

He also hinted that fans could soon see all three members sharing a stage again, suggesting that the group was preparing for a joint performance.

He said;

We've all learnt from the mistakes we've made. As we've left, now we're back together again and very soon, you will see all three of us perform on one stage