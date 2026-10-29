M.anifest reacts to free entry at concerts, urges industry to adopt a 'more sustainable model'
M.anifest has declined to criticise event organisers who allow people into ticketed concerts for free after performances begin, saying he does not know enough about the discussions surrounding the practice.
The rapper expressed sympathy for artistes and their teams who work to make their events successful, stressing that he would not judge their decisions without understanding the circumstances.
He urged the Ghanaian music industry to develop a more sustainable concert model, particularly for younger artistes, to improve the future of live music events.
Speaking in an interview with DJ Slim, the award-winning musician said he understood the pressure on artistes and their teams to make their events successful and was reluctant to criticise their approaches without knowing the circumstances.
He said;
I have no opinion on that. I am not familiar with the conversation that has been happening. That's number one. And number two, charley, I also have deep empathy for every artiste and their teams who organise every event and want it to be successful, so I am not about to criticise how they made their event successful, especially when I don't know much about it,
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The debate centres on complaints from concertgoers who pay premium prices for tickets, only for organisers to admit people who have not paid once performances are under way. Critics argue that the practice undermines the experience of paying patrons.
Rather than engage in the controversy, M.anifest, popularly known as the 'God MC', said his priority was to help build a more sustainable live music industry in Ghana.
He urged artistes to look beyond public criticism and focus on developing a concert model that would benefit performers and organisers in the long term.
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He added;
As a collective, we all have to start working towards a more sustainable model in the concert culture and forget the noise and settings. I am more interested in younger artistes hearing me right now to try and build a model that's more sustainable so that by the time they are where we are, it's a much better situation
Free Gate Section at Show: “As a collective, we all (Artistes) have to start working towards more sustainable models for concerts and culture, and forget the and setting.” — @manifestive #ClassyMorning #ClassFM913 #MAnifest #djslim #ClassFM https://t.co/HMRdL58mc3— Class 91.3FM (@Class913fm) October 27, 2026