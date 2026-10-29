Russia has officially backed Ghana’s application for BRICS partner-country status. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's pledge to seek consensus support across the bloc, building on earlier backing from India.

Russia has backed Ghana’s application for BRICS partner-country status.

Lavrov has pledged to seek consensus support from the bloc’s founding members.

Ablakwa says the move will advance Ghana’s interests while preserving its non-aligned foreign policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the development in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 28, following a breakfast meeting between Lavrov and African foreign ministers at the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit.

“Russian Foreign Minister, His Excellency Sergey Lavrov has announced at a breakfast meeting with African Foreign Ministers today that Russia strongly supports Ghana’s application to join BRICS as a partner country,” Ablakwa wrote.

He added that Lavrov had “pledged to rally all founding BRICS members to ensure consensus support for Ghana”.

Russia backs Ghana’s BRICS partner-country bid following support from India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ablakwa expressed Ghana’s appreciation for Russia’s backing, describing Lavrov as a “revered colleague and great friend”.

The announcement follows India’s support for Ghana’s bid, strengthening the country’s efforts to secure backing from BRICS members.

Ablakwa has previously clarified that Ghana is seeking partner-country status rather than full membership of the bloc, which brings together major emerging economies.

He said the move is intended to advance Ghana’s national interests by expanding opportunities for trade, consultation and cooperation on regional and global issues.

According to the minister, Ghana already maintains strong relations with BRICS member countries, and engagement with the bloc would not come at the expense of its traditional international partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries

He cited Article 40 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which outlines the country’s foreign policy principles, including the promotion of national interests and international cooperation.

Ablakwa also maintained that the initiative aligns with the Mahama administration’s commitment to non-alignment and maintaining friendly relations with countries across different political and ideological groupings.

“The Mahama Administration will continue to uphold Ghana’s longstanding foreign policy of non-alignment and friends of all, enemies to none as we pursue diversified development options in our national interest,” he said.

If approved, Ghana would join the BRICS partner-country category, which is distinct from full membership. The application will require consensus support from the bloc’s members.

Advertisement