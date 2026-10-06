Ghana considering BRICS membership to boost economic growth - Ablakwa

Ghana is considering joining BRICS as part of efforts to diversify its international partnerships and create more options for economic growth, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.

Ghana is considering joining BRICS to diversify its international economic partnerships.

Ablakwa says BRICS could create more options for investment, trade and economic growth.

He says Ghana will maintain its traditional partnerships while strengthening ties with India, China and Brazil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Ablakwa said the government sees BRICS as an opportunity to support Ghana's economic transformation agenda while strengthening ties with countries such as India, Brazil and China.

Speaking on October 6 during the official visit of India's External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to Ghana, Mr Ablakwa said Ghana was moving from economic stabilisation towards a transformative economic path.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India

Advertisement

Advertisement

“BRICS offers an incredible opportunity that aligns with his vision for economic growth. You do know that we are moving from stabilisation now to a transformative economic path, what we are calling the new economy, and Cabinet has approved seven pillars under that new economy to anchor the President's new economic vision.”

He said joining the bloc would give Ghana more options in its development partnerships without abandoning existing relationships with institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“We believe that we must diversify our international cooperation. You do know that we are members of the IMF, we are members of the World Bank, and we are also founding members of the African Multilateral Financial Institutions, and AFRIEXIM.”

Also Read: Ghana cautions citizens over fake job offers linked to cybercrime in Zambia

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So BRICS offers us that opportunity to have options in the development agenda. You want to have options. We are not going to walk away from our traditional partners. We value that relationship, but we must have new friends, and we must also begin to look at our historical partners like India, Brazil, and China.”

Mr Ablakwa pointed to Ghana's growing economic relationship with India, saying trade between the two countries had more than doubled.

“If you look at our trade volumes with India, it has more than doubled. In 2024, we were around $3 billion. We are now speaking in the region of $7 billion. So this is an important partner.”

Brazil, Russia, India and China and South Africa are the founding members of BRICS. [CGTN]

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also cited China's economic importance to Ghana and said BRICS could support the country's ambition to achieve sustainable growth, create jobs and industrialise.

“We want economic growth which is sustainable, which creates jobs, which industrialises our country. We want resource sovereignty where we can be treated as equal partners.”

“We don't want a situation where we continue to export raw materials. We want to add value to the natural resources that we have, and we want to work with partners who have the same shared history and shared commitments.”