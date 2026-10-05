Advertisement

Pres. Mahama pardons 863 convicts to mark Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 20:14 - 05 October 2026
President John Dramani Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama has granted presidential pardon to 863 convicted persons as part of activities to commemorate Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary.
Advertisement

  • President Mahama has pardoned 863 convicted persons to mark Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary.

  • 819 first offenders will be released.

  • 11 death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment.

Advertisement

The decision was announced by the Presidency on Monday, October 5, 2026, in a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications.

The Presidency said the President took the decision under Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution after consulting the Council of State.

Also Read: Ex-policeman freed from prison through McBrown’s birthday initiative recounts story

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, has, in accordance with Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution and following consultation with the Council of State, exercised the prerogative of mercy to grant presidential pardon to Eight Hundred and Sixty-Three (863) convicted persons.”

Advertisement

The Presidency said the decision forms part of the commemoration of the country's 70th Independence Anniversary.

“The grant of pardon is made in commemoration of Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary, marking this significant milestone in the nation's history with an act of mercy and national reflection.”

819 first offenders to be released

The Nsawam Medium Security Prison
The Nsawam Medium Security Prison

The largest group covered by the pardon is first offenders, with 819 people granted outright release.

Advertisement

Also Read: 63 Nsawam prisoners graduate from UCC, with inmate serving 20 years named valedictorian

The breakdown also includes 13 persons aged 70 years and above, who will receive outright release.

A total of 11 death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment, while six seriously ill persons will be released outright.

The President has also commuted the sentences of six persons serving life sentences to 20 years definite sentences.

Three persons under the special recommendation category will receive outright release, while two cases were covered under petitions and three under other categories.

Advertisement

The Presidency said state institutions have been instructed to implement the decision.

Also Read: Ablakwa visits 2 Ghanaian nationals held as prisoners of war in Ukraine

“The relevant state institutions have been directed to take the necessary steps to give effect to the President's decision.”

The pardon is part of the President's constitutional power to exercise the prerogative of mercy. Article 72 of the 1992 Constitution gives the President the power, acting in consultation with the Council of State, to grant pardons, respites, substitutions of punishment or remissions of punishment to persons convicted of offences.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
President John Dramani Mahama
News
05.10.2026
Pres. Mahama pardons 863 convicts to mark Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary
Pau Cubarsi, Endrick and Yan Diomande
Sports
05.10.2026
Pau Cubarsí leads race, Diomande close behind as full list of 25 Golden Boy finalists is revealed
Kidney health
Lifestyle
05.10.2026
10 signs that may mean your kidneys are not working properly
LilWin
Entertainment
05.10.2026
'Do you think we are unwise?'- LilWin defends bloggers over behind-the-scenes content from his
GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection for used vehicles imported into Ghana, new date to be announced
News
05.10.2026
GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection for used vehicles imported into Ghana, new date to be announced
Donald Trump (left) and President John Dramani Mahama (right)
News
05.10.2026
Ghana received $140m in US foreign assistance in 2025: Full breakdown