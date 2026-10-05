Pres. Mahama pardons 863 convicts to mark Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary

President John Dramani Mahama has granted presidential pardon to 863 convicted persons as part of activities to commemorate Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary.

President Mahama has pardoned 863 convicted persons to mark Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary.

819 first offenders will be released.

11 death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment.

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The decision was announced by the Presidency on Monday, October 5, 2026, in a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications.

The Presidency said the President took the decision under Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution after consulting the Council of State.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, has, in accordance with Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution and following consultation with the Council of State, exercised the prerogative of mercy to grant presidential pardon to Eight Hundred and Sixty-Three (863) convicted persons.”

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The Presidency said the decision forms part of the commemoration of the country's 70th Independence Anniversary.

“The grant of pardon is made in commemoration of Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary, marking this significant milestone in the nation's history with an act of mercy and national reflection.”

819 first offenders to be released

The Nsawam Medium Security Prison

The largest group covered by the pardon is first offenders, with 819 people granted outright release.

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The breakdown also includes 13 persons aged 70 years and above, who will receive outright release.

A total of 11 death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment, while six seriously ill persons will be released outright.

The President has also commuted the sentences of six persons serving life sentences to 20 years definite sentences.

Three persons under the special recommendation category will receive outright release, while two cases were covered under petitions and three under other categories.

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The Presidency said state institutions have been instructed to implement the decision.

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“The relevant state institutions have been directed to take the necessary steps to give effect to the President's decision.”