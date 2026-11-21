'It might keep you out of power, but support it' – Mahama tells Minority over $10bn New Economy programme

President Mahama has urged the Minority to support his $10 billion New Economy Programme, joking that it could keep the NPP out of power for years.

Mahama has appealed to the Minority, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to support the US$10 billion New Economy Programme

.The four-year programme is expected to run from 2027 to 2030, targeting production, industrial growth and job creation.

The Minority has questioned the programme's financing arrangements and how it will translate into sustainable jobs.

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President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Minority in Parliament to support the government's proposed US$10 billion New Economy Programme, joking that its success could keep the opposition out of power for a very long time.

Speaking at the Head of State National Golf Tournament, President Mahama appealed to political leaders, financial institutions and private sector players to support the initiative, describing it as a national development programme rather than a partisan project.

He specifically called on Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who was present at the event, to rally his colleagues behind the programme.

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I expect that the opposition will come on board, the Minority, and Afenyo-Markin is sitting here. I'm telling him this is a national programme, it's not a partisan programme. Even though it might keep you out of power for a very long time, you must support it in the interest of Ghana, he said.

The President also called on financiers and private institutions to get involved ahead of the programme's implementation, which is scheduled to begin in 2027.

The New Economy Programme is a four-year investment initiative covering 2027 to 2030, with the government planning to invest US$10 billion in strategic sectors to boost production, create jobs and expand economic opportunities.

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Under the plan, approximately US$2.5 billion is expected to be invested annually, with agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, energy, technology, textiles and garments, pharmaceuticals, tourism and critical minerals among the priority areas.

The government says the programme is intended to move Ghana beyond economic stabilisation towards increased production, industrial expansion and job creation.

However, the proposal has faced questions from the Minority, particularly over how the government intends to raise the required funding and translate the investment into sustainable employment.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has questioned the programme's implementation strategy, arguing that the government needs to explain how the proposed investment will benefit local businesses and create lasting jobs.

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